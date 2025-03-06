Intermediate Capital Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
6 March 2025
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company received notification that on 5 March 2025, Benoît Durteste, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, transferred 85,000 ordinary shares in the Company to a charitable trust, for nil consideration.
In addition, on the same day the Company received notification that Benoît Durteste transferred 1,663,688 ordinary shares in the Company to a partnership, in exchange for a partnership interest.
Subsequent to the transfers, Benoît Durteste and persons closely associated with him retained interests in 1,663,688 ordinary shares in the Company, being 0.57% of the issued ordinary share capital.
The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benoît Durteste
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of ordinary shares from Benoît Durteste to a charitable trust
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|85,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
85,000
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benoît Durteste
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of ordinary shares from Benoît Durteste to a partnership
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership interest
|1,663,688
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,663,688
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-03-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794
Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344