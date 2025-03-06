Intermediate Capital Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

6 March 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on 5 March 2025, Benoît Durteste, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, transferred 85,000 ordinary shares in the Company to a charitable trust, for nil consideration.

In addition, on the same day the Company received notification that Benoît Durteste transferred 1,663,688 ordinary shares in the Company to a partnership, in exchange for a partnership interest.

Subsequent to the transfers, Benoît Durteste and persons closely associated with him retained interests in 1,663,688 ordinary shares in the Company, being 0.57% of the issued ordinary share capital.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Benoît Durteste 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name Intermediate Capital Group PLC b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence











GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares from Benoît Durteste to a charitable trust c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 85,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



85,000



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Benoît Durteste 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name Intermediate Capital Group PLC b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence











GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares from Benoît Durteste to a partnership c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership interest 1,663,688 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,663,688



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2025-03-05



f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344