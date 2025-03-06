Intermediate Capital Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

6 March 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on 5 March 2025, Benoît Durteste, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, transferred 85,000 ordinary shares in the Company to a charitable trust, for nil consideration.

In addition, on the same day the Company received notification that Benoît Durteste transferred 1,663,688 ordinary shares in the Company to a partnership, in exchange for a partnership interest.

Subsequent to the transfers, Benoît Durteste and persons closely associated with him retained interests in 1,663,688 ordinary shares in the Company, being 0.57% of the issued ordinary share capital.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBenoît Durteste
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameIntermediate Capital Group PLC
b)LEI549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of ordinary shares from Benoît Durteste to a charitable trust
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil85,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

85,000

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2025-03-05
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBenoît Durteste
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameIntermediate Capital Group PLC
b)LEI549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of ordinary shares from Benoît Durteste to a partnership
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Partnership interest1,663,688
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,663,688

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2025-03-05

f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344