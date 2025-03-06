Completion of share issue

6 March 2025

Announcement no. 377

Rovsing raises gross proceeds of DKK 4 million through directed share issue

With reference to Company announcement no. 376, Rovsing A/S (”Rovsing” or the “Company”) announces the result of the subscription for the directed issue of new shares (the “Issue”).

The Issue was oversubscribed resulting in a full subscription of all 114,285 shares (the “New Shares”) at a subscription price of DKK 35 each with gross proceeds of DKK 3.999.975. The subscription price is set at DKK 35.00 per share corresponding to the 5-day volume-weighted average price at market close as of 5 March 2025 including a discretionary discount of 7.7% (the "Subscription Price") set by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors assesses the Subscription Price is set at market terms. The subscriptions were taken up by both new and existing shareholders with participation of Rovsing’s CEO, CFO and members of the Board of Directors.

The New Shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen no later than end of week 11, 2025. The New Shares will, upon issuance and registration with the Danish Business Authority and admission to trading, rank pari passu with the Company’s existing shares and carry the same rights as the existing shares. After the admission of the New Shares to trading, there will be a total of 684.797 shares of nominal DKK 10.00 each with a total share capital of DKK 6.847.970.

“We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of the Issue, a key milestone in Rovsing’s journey. This Issue will support our transition to growth, allowing us to ramp up sales activities, secure adequate working capital to increase production flexibility. Thus, our full focus will now be on executing our business plan to achieve the ambitions we have communicated including establishing new subsidiaries and tap into further growth potential.”, says Ulrich Ernst Beck, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rovsing.

Rovsing's Board of Directors and Management would like to thank the investors who participated in the Issue, which will strengthen Rovsing's market position in the coming years.

Advisors

HC Andersen Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor in connection with the Issue.

Further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; email: shu@rovsing.dk

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is not a prospectus and has been prepared on the basis that any offers of securities referred to herein in any Member State of the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on Prospectuses, Article 1(5a).

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Any securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement are being offered and sold in a private placement only outside the United States.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Rovsing A/S or by any of its affiliates or agents as to or in relation to, the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers in connection with the Company's the new shares and/or the private placement referred to herein, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation. Each investor or prospective investor should conduct his, her or its own investigation, analysis and evaluation of the business and data described in this announcement (and publicly available information). Any investment decision to buy or subscribe for any shares in the private placement must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information, which has not been independently verified by the Sole Lead Manager. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up and you could lose your entire investment. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The information in this announcement cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Certain statements in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on Rovsing’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. Words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “project”, “forecast” and words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Attachment