WhiteBIT and Bequant Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Institutional Crypto Trading

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cooperation aims to offer professional investors deeper liquidity, enhanced trading capabilities, and exceptional market access.

WhiteBIT, Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, has partnered with Bequant, a leading provider of institutional crypto trading solutions. This collaboration is keen to create a comprehensive ecosystem tailored for institutional traders, offering modern trading tools and compliance-driven infrastructure.

The crypto industry has witnessed rapid institutional adoption, with professional traders seeking advanced trading capabilities, regulatory compliance, and efficient liquidity access. WhiteBIT and Bequant’s partnership aligns with this evolving landscape, equipping institutional investors with scalable, secure, and efficient trading solutions.

"This collaboration with Bequant is a strategic move to further enhance institutional crypto trading. By combining our expertise, we’re ensuring that professional traders and institutional clients gain exceptional access to deep liquidity, regulatory-compliant infrastructure, and advanced trading tools," said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of WhiteBIT.

Bequant Institutional Expertise

Bequant is a top-tier proprietary trading firm that focuses on market making, quantitative trading, and institutional crypto services. By employing sophisticated trading strategies and efficient capital allocation, the firm enhances liquidity and improves overall market efficiency.

As a regulated entity, Bequant also offers institutional investors a range of services, including OTC trading, lending solutions, and secure custody options.

“Partnering with WhiteBIT allows us to build deeper liquidity for institutional crypto trading across Europe, combining our expertise to deliver efficient, compliant solutions,” comments George Zarya, Founder of Bequant.

Key Partnership Benefits

The partnership between WhiteBIT and Bequant enables institutional clients to access WhiteBIT’s deep liquidity and advanced trading infrastructure through Bequant’s brokerage network. Market makers and high-volume traders using Bequant can now integrate WhiteBIT into their trading strategies, upgrading trade efficiency across different exchanges.

Through this collaboration, institutional clients benefit from the following key advantages:

Deep Liquidity & Market Efficiency. Institutional clients will gain access to over $2 trillion in annual trading volume, ensuring robust market depth and optimal liquidity conditions.

Institutional clients will gain access to over $2 trillion in annual trading volume, ensuring robust market depth and optimal liquidity conditions. Multi-Market Access. The partnership enables trading across spot, futures, and margin markets with competitive leverage options and advanced execution strategies.

The partnership enables trading across spot, futures, and margin markets with competitive leverage options and advanced execution strategies. Regulatory Compliance & Security. WhiteBIT and Bequant adhere to international regulatory standards, including ISO/IEC certification and GDPR compliance, ensuring a secure trading environment.

WhiteBIT and Bequant adhere to international regulatory standards, including ISO/IEC certification and GDPR compliance, ensuring a secure trading environment. Seamless API Connectivity. REST, WebSocket, and FIX 4.4 integration will provide real-time market data access, automated trading capabilities, and efficient trade execution.

WhiteBIT’s Institutional Growth and Leadership

As part of a trusted and scalable ecosystem, WhiteBIT serves over 8 million users and more than 1,300 institutional clients, offering a reliable infrastructure for professional traders seeking efficiency and security in digital asset markets.

In 2024, WhiteBIT reported a $2.7 trillion annual trading volume, primarily driven by institutional clients, reinforcing its position as a leader in institutional crypto trading.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 730 trading pairs, 330+ assets, and supporting 9 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of WhiteBIT Group that serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FC Barcelona, Fireblocks, ClearJunction, and Checkout.com. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

About Bequant

Bequant is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency—a one-stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions. Located and regulated in Malta, Bequant's breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody and fund administration, all enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors. The Bequant team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

Contact

WhiteBIT

pr@whitebit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a10ad6ac-b680-4388-b583-df20f69c57f5