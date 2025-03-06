Kingsburg Truck Center Wins California DGS Contract to Supply Workhorse Electric Trucks to State Agencies

California state agencies can now easily acquire Workhorse W4 CC and W56 step vans through the Department of General Services (DGS) contract, supporting compliance with Advanced Clean Fleet regulations.

The shift to battery-electric medium-duty trucks is helping reduce emissions in one of the nation's most polluted regions, improving air quality and public health.

CINCINNATI, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that Kingsburg Truck Center has been awarded a contract from the California Department of General Services (DGS) to supply Workhorse W4 CC and W56 electric commercial trucks to state agencies. This contract simplifies the procurement process, offering pre-negotiated pricing with a vetted supplier, making it easier for agencies to comply with California’s Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) requirements.

Through this DGS contract, California state agencies now have streamlined access to Workhorse’s 100% battery-electric medium-duty vehicles, designed to reduce emissions and support the state’s aggressive sustainability goals. The Workhorse W4 CC is a versatile Class 4 cab chassis that can be customized to fit various vocational needs, making it a flexible solution for a wide range of industries. Additionally, the flagship W56, available as Class 5/6 step van or stripped chassis, boasts a 10,000-pound payload and 210 kWh of battery power, providing long-lasting performance and reliability for last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

In January 2025, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) withdrew its request for a federal waiver to enforce the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation for federal and high-priority commercial and private fleets. However, state and local government agencies in California remain subject to ACF requirements, mandating a transition to zero-emission vehicles. This DGS contract provides those entities with a streamlined pathway to procure Workhorse electric trucks, supporting their transition to zero-emission fleets.

“Being awarded this DGS contract is an important step forward in electrifying California’s fleet operations,” said Wes Lowe, Owner of Kingsburg Truck Center. “We are honored to play a pivotal role in this transition, making zero-emission solutions more accessible to state agencies. We’re located here in the San Joaquin Valley, where air quality has been a challenge for years. Cutting emissions from medium- and heavy-duty trucks is a big deal, and we’re proud to be part of the solution.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the San Joaquin Valley experiences some of the nation’s worst air quality, regularly failing to meet federal health standards for both ozone (smog) and particulate pollution. Heavy truck traffic is a major contributor to these emissions, making the adoption of zero-emission vehicles an important step toward cleaner air and healthier communities.

“The Workhorse W4 CC and W56 provide state agencies with reliable, zero-emission vehicles to meet their operational needs while supporting California’s ambitious clean transportation standards,” said Ryan Gaul, President, Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “We’re proud to partner with Kingsburg Truck Center to provide hard-working, reliable vehicles that help improve air quality and drive the transition to electrified fleets.”

With the DGS contract in place, eligible California state agencies can now acquire Workhorse’s battery-electric vehicles with confidence, knowing they are backed by Kingsburg Truck Center’s deep industry expertise and commitment to customer support.

For more information about Workhorse and its full lineup of commercial EVs, including the W4 CC and W56, visit www.workhorse.com or visit kingsburgtruckcenter.com and click on the Workhorse logo.

About Kingsburg Truck Center

Kingsburg Truck Center is the California Central Valley's top destination for high-quality new and used work trucks. Specializing in custom solutions, Kingsburg uses its expertise to create tailored upfit applications for specific industry needs. Since its establishment in 1991, Kingsburg Truck Center has been the go-to source for reliable work trucks, growing to become a comprehensive one-stop shop for everything work truck related.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com