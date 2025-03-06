Sentral Introduces Envoy's Luxury EV Car-Sharing at The Modern Seattle

SEATTLE, WA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies Inc. (“Envoy”), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the launch of its electric vehicle car-sharing service at The Modern Seattle , a luxury high-rise managed by Sentral (“The Modern Seattle”). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Envoy's expansion and sets a new standard for premium urban living amenities.

The Modern Seattle, a 216-unit property located at 255 Lenora St in downtown Seattle, now offers its residents exclusive access to a Lucid Air Touring through Envoy's service. This addition complements The Modern Seattle's existing luxury offerings and prime "Walker's Paradise" location, enhancing the property's appeal in Seattle's competitive real estate market.

"Our collaboration with Sentral at The Modern Seattle showcases how Envoy's service can elevate a property's value proposition,” said Aric Ohana, CEO & co-founder of Envoy. “We're providing a unique amenity that not only enhances resident satisfaction but also enhances property appeal and possibly rental income."

Envoy's user-friendly mobile app allows residents to easily reserve and access the Lucid Air Touring, adding a new dimension of convenience and luxury to urban living. This service aligns with The Modern Seattle's commitment to providing elevated experiences for its residents.

"Introducing Envoy's car-sharing service at The Modern Seattle is more than just offering transportation,” said Stephanie Houk​​​​, General Manager at The Modern Seattle, “It's about providing our residents with a lifestyle upgrade that sets our property apart in the luxury market."

Envoy's presence in Seattle also includes The M, a student housing complex, with nearby locations in Shoreline and Bellingham. The launch at The Modern Seattle further strengthens Envoy's foothold in the Pacific Northwest luxury market. Sentral boasts an extensive portfolio in other metropolitan areas throughout the US. The launch of Envoy’s service at The Modern will hopefully be the first of additional collaborations with Sentral.

Property managers interested in enhancing their offerings with Envoy's services are encouraged to visit https://www.envoythere.com/nominate-your-property .

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy’s amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy’s amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals. On February 12th, 2025, Blink Charging announced that it had publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to sell shares of its subsidiary Envoy Technologies, Inc. (“Envoy”), a leading provider of electric vehicle car-sharing services and community-based EVs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marilyn Mota

Marketing Manager

marilyn@envoythere.com

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266