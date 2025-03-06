Dental Imaging Market Size to Projected Reach USD 8.61 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis:

the global Dental Imaging Market size was valued at USD 4.11 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The market is primarily driven by technological advancements, a rise in dental disorders, and the growing adoption of digital imaging solutions. The demand for precise diagnosis and treatment planning, coupled with greater focus on minimally invasive treatment, is propelling the market ahead.





Market Overview

Dental imaging is the core element of contemporary dentistry, facilitating precise diagnosis, treatment planning, and post-treatment assessment. The market has witnessed swift change with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), three-dimensional (3D) imaging, and cloud storage technology. These technologies have immensely enhanced image quality, diagnostic time, and workflow management.

The increasing incidence of oral disorders, such as tooth decay, gum disease, and malocclusions, has increased the demand for early detection and prevention. The increasing number of elderly people, who are more prone to dental disorders, is also driving the market forward. Cosmetic dentistry and dental aesthetics have also picked up, with more people seeking procedures like dental implants, veneers, and orthodontic procedures, thus generating the demand for advanced imaging solutions.

Segment Analysis

By Type

Intraoral imaging dominated the largest market share of 56% of the total revenue in 2023. It is widely used because it is very accurate, affordable, and used in routine dental check-ups. Intraoral X-rays and intraoral scanners give good images of teeth, roots, and supporting tissues and are therefore a necessity for detecting cavities, gum disease, and root issues. In addition, intraoral cameras are now an essential instrument in patient education, enabling dentists to show patients visual images of the dental condition and treatment options.

The extraoral imaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Modalities like Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) and panoramic imaging provide a broader view of the jaw, skull, and facial bones and are therefore most critical in the fields of orthodontics, implantology, and oral surgery. Growing application of 3D imaging for dental treatments has been a primary reason for the growth of this segment.

By Application

The implantology segment held 39% of the market in 2023 due to increasing demand for dental implants caused by tooth loss, edentulism, and a growing geriatric population. Dental imaging is an important aspect of implant planning, enabling accurate placement, minimizing complications, and optimizing long-term success. The application of CBCT technology in implantology has also enhanced the accuracy of treatments further, strengthening the grip of the segment.

The orthodontics industry is likely to experience rapid growth with the rising adoption of clear aligners, braces, and digital treatment planning technologies. Digital imaging solutions like 3D intraoral scanners and AI-based orthodontic evaluations have transformed orthodontic diagnosis and treatment visualization. The growing demand for cosmetic dental treatments is one of the primary growth drivers for this segment.

By End-User

Solo dental practices represented the largest end-user segment during 2023, with highest revenue share generated. Independent dental practitioners have observed increasing utilization of digital imaging solutions based on cost savings, streamlined access to powerful imaging devices, and demands for in-house diagnosis. Paperless office drives and electronic patient record have also helped fuel imaging application in private dentists' offices.

Dental diagnostic centers are expected to grow at the fastest pace as more small clinics and single practitioners outsource their imaging requirements to them. As their expertise lies in high-quality imaging, they deliver sophisticated and precise scans with the best extraoral and 3D imaging equipment. Their rapid growth has been triggered by the heightened demand for specialist imaging services.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the dental imaging market in 2023 with a share of 38% of the total revenue. The dominance of the region is due to the strong penetration of sophisticated imaging technologies, high prevalence of dental conditions, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The presence of major industry players and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures are also driving market growth.

Asia-Pacific will undergo the highest growth through rising spending on health, high digitalization of dental practice, and growing awareness of oral health. Some of the countries with thriving dental tourism and technology advances that are fueling regional market growth include India, China, and Japan.

Recent Developments in the Dental Imaging Market

October 2024 – Overjet released an artificial intelligence dental image enhancement platform that enhanced X-ray definition and enabled more accurate cavity and other oral disease diagnoses.

August 2024 – Perceptive released the world's first AI-powered robotic dental imaging device for end-to-end dental process automation, accuracy improvement, and minimized human error.

February 2024 – Align Technology launched the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner, with a 3X wider field of view, enhanced visualization, and greater scanning speeds.

March 2024 – Planmeca Oy embedded AI-powered image processing into its Romexis software to help increase dental professionals' workflow efficiency and image accuracy.

Key Statistical Insights for the Dental Imaging Market

Over 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, placing them in need of improved demand for early diagnosis imaging technology.

About 75% of dental clinics globally have incorporated digital imaging technology, demonstrating paperless and AI-based procedures.

The Asian-Pacific area is likely to double intraoral imaging device and CBCT scanner numbers based on greater investment in dental healthcare infrastructure.

World investments in AI-based diagnostic technology commanded over USD 2 billion, indicating rapid growth of machine learning algorithms in dental diagnostics.

There was 40% development in the use rate of 3D imaging solutions, due to enhanced accuracy in intricate dental procedures like orthodontics and implantology.





