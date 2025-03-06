Progress Opens Applications for its 2025 Women in STEM Scholarship Series

Empowering future women leaders in STEM, the scholarship series supports students in the U.S., Bulgaria and India on their journey to shape computer science, software engineering, IT or related fields

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that applications are now open for the 2025 Progress Women in STEM Scholarship Series in celebration of International Women’s Day. Established in 2019, the program supports students in the United States, Bulgaria and India—regions where Progress has a significant presence.

“At Progress, we recognize the critical role education plays in fostering innovation and shaping the future of the STEM industry,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “Through this scholarship series, we are honored to support the academic journeys of outstanding young women who will help lead the next wave of technological advancements in STEM.”

Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM (U.S.)

Honoring the legacy of Progress co-founder and pioneering software engineer Mary Székely (pronounced: “See-kay”), this renewable $10,000 scholarship supports women residing in Massachusetts—home to Progress’ global headquarters—who are enrolling in or completing their first year of an undergraduate degree in computer science, software engineering, IT or computer information systems. Candidates should embody Mary Székely’s values of hard work, integrity and a passion for learning and mentorship.

Women in STEM Scholarship Program (Bulgaria)

This program awards two annual scholarships of BGN 3,000 each (approximately $1,700) to women in their second, third or fourth year of study in computer science, software engineering, IT or related fields at an accredited Bulgarian university.

Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM (India)

Meaning “aspire” in Sanskrit, the Akanksha Scholarship is a renewable award of up to INR 1,50,000 (approximately $2,000) annually. It is available to women in India pursuing undergraduate degrees in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering or IT, who demonstrate resilience, ambition and a commitment to progress.

A Legacy of Innovation and Social Impact

The Progress Women in STEM Scholarship Series is part of the Progress for Tomorrow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. Past scholarship recipients have exemplified innovation and the passion to give back to society, including a student leveraging AI to address affordable housing challenges, an innovator merging technology with art and sustainability and a technologist dedicated to enhancing global health outcomes through cutting-edge solutions.

Application Details

All applications must be submitted by April 11, 2025. For eligibility requirements and application details, visit the Progress website.

