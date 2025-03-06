OverDrive Appoints Eric Miller to Lead the Company’s Data and Information Science Services

CLEVELAND, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverDrive, the world’s leading digital content provider for libraries and schools, announced today the appointment of Eric Miller as the company’s first Director of Data and Information Science. With a wealth of experience in library data systems, Miller will lead a team of researchers, engineers, platform and app developers, and content specialists introducing supplemental search and visual knowledge maps to OverDrive’s platforms, apps, and catalogs. Miller will oversee OverDrive’s expanding data repositories, which process billions of transactions each month. He will also lead the development of next-generation discovery tools to enhance how readers and students explore library collections across Libby, Sora, Kanopy, and TeachingBooks.

“Eric’s contributions to library science have been instrumental in developing new frameworks to help libraries future-proof their catalogs,” said Jeff Sterling, Chief Technology Officer at OverDrive. “His expertise will enhance Libby, Sora, TeachingBooks, and Kanopy’s role in promoting literacy, improving reading comprehension, and fostering a lifelong love of libraries. He will contribute to a series of R&D projects, including the 'Science of Reading' initiative, which aims to evaluate the effectiveness of literacy programs. These efforts will focus on measurable academic achievements in classrooms and advancing both early and adult literacy.”

Miller brings over 20 years of expertise in harnessing the power of linked data to inform decision-making and create new business opportunities. His impressive background includes serving as a Senior Research Scientist at OCLC, co-founding the Dublin Core Metadata Initiative, and leading the Semantic Web Activity for the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Additionally, he has held significant roles as a Research Scientist at MIT and as the President and Founder of Zepheira, Inc., a company dedicated to freeing data from legacy library, archive, and museum applications. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategist for EBSCO Information Services.

“OverDrive has revolutionized how libraries connect communities with books and entertainment. I’m excited to be part of this next chapter, where data and technology will further enhance the way people discover and engage with stories, ideas, and information,” says Miller. “Libraries have always been a gateway to discovery, and by harnessing the power of linked data, we can create even more meaningful and personalized experiences for library patrons and students around the world.”

Miller’s insights into the evolution of the web and data ecosystems will be invaluable as OverDrive continues to innovate and expand its offerings. Miller is a frequent lecturer and presenter and will present at Digipalooza 2025, OverDrive’s international library conference. In the panel “AI in Action: Shaping the Future of Libraries,” he will join industry experts to discuss how AI can revolutionize library services, enhance user experiences, and optimize operations.

