NUMERATOR LAUNCHES VERIFIED VOICES DIRECT RESEARCH PLATFORM FOR CANADIAN BRANDS AND RETAILERS

CHICAGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has announced the expansion of its research-only platform – Verified Voices Direct – to Canadian brands and retailers, building on the U.S. launch of the Verified Voices Direct platform in October 2024. Research from late 2024 shows the pervasive impacts of recall bias in traditional research, reinforcing the need for a new approach to market research and the importance of connecting with verified brand and category buyers for accurate and confident decision-making.

The new Verified Voices Direct platform provides brands and retailers with direct access to get feedback from verified buyers, unlocking:

Precision targeting to find specific consumer cohorts with multi-quota sampling of verified buyers, built on a highly engaged panel with a 50% response rate

to find specific consumer cohorts with multi-quota sampling of verified buyers, built on a highly engaged panel with a 50% response rate Intuitive survey creation to get fast answers through an on-demand research platform by launching surveys with templated or customized questions

to get fast answers through an on-demand research platform by launching surveys with templated or customized questions Fast and flexible reporting to see responses within hours and explore results with customizable comparison charts and dynamic filtering options

“The market research industry has been ripe for disruption, given the pervasive response quality issues due to bots, fraud, and recall-based screeners,” says Shalin Shah, SVP Product, Verified Voices at Numerator. “We’re reshaping market research with a competitive platform and proprietary methodologies built on the foundation of known purchasers, allowing us to deliver the highest-quality insights. Verified Voices Direct makes this new standard of research available to a wider audience.”

Users in the platform can conduct research by creating their own questions, picking from question banks or leveraging full, expertly-written survey templates. Most in-platform research completes in 12 hours or less due to Numerator’s 50% survey response rate. The platform is built upon Numerator’s Canadian Survey Panel of 75K known brand and category buyers who are highly engaged and surveyed through Numerator’s mobile app, Receipt Hog.

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change.