Verizon tells customers to put the phone down.

Ahead of Global Day of Unplugging, Verizon announces commitment to help families navigate digital wellness alongside partners at Discovery Education; OATS from AARP; My Digital TAT2; Sesame Workshop; new multigenerational initiatives and an immersive pop-up experience in NYC.

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the average Verizon home internet household boasting 18 connected devices and counting, Verizon recognizes the increasing challenge of managing screen time and its impact on overall well-being. That’s why, today, at the first-ever Verizon Digital Wellness Summit hosted by Drew Barrymore, Verizon is unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at promoting healthy digital habits for families.

“Building healthy habits in our digital lives is essential for overall well-being. Verizon is empowering families to have peace of mind around their children’s online lives by providing resources and tools that promote digital safety - and encouraging kids to put the phones down from time to time,” said Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer. “We’re committed to making sure that technology enhances our lives, rather than detracts from them, and our new initiatives are a significant step in that direction.”

Addressing the Digital Dilemma Head-On with Strategic Partnerships and Programs:

Discovery Education : Collaborating on a new Digital Citizenship Initiative to provide K-12 students with free tools, resources and skills needed to thrive in today’s digital world. Content is free on the website and to classrooms within the Discovery Education Experience, an essential K-12 companion for engaged classrooms.

Collaborating on a new to provide K-12 students with free tools, resources and skills needed to thrive in today’s digital world. Content is free on the website and to classrooms within the Discovery Education Experience, an essential K-12 companion for engaged classrooms. Sesame Workshop : Conducting a research study with the Joan Ganz Cooney Center focused on digital well-being of children during key developmental ages of 8 to 12. The findings will address challenges families face with technology use and guide the creation of future digital wellness programs.

: Conducting a research study with the focused on digital well-being of children during key developmental ages of 8 to 12. The findings will address challenges families face with technology use and guide the creation of future digital wellness programs. My Digital TAT2 : Partnering to offer free workshops in select Verizon retail stores for parents and caregivers, providing tools to foster children's digital wellness and navigate emerging tech trends.

Partnering to offer free workshops in select Verizon retail stores for parents and caregivers, providing tools to foster children's digital wellness and navigate emerging tech trends. Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP : Developing a new digital wellness course for older adults, delivered both in-person and virtually through SeniorPlanet.org, focusing on safe and effective technology use, privacy protection, and staying connected.





“At Verizon, we’re committed to putting technology into the hands of those who otherwise might not have access to it. But access alone is not enough,” said Donna Epps, Chief Responsible Business Officer, Verizon. “Verizon wants to ensure everyone has the knowledge and skills to use technology safely and responsibly. That's why we’re launching our digital wellness programs—empowering users of all ages with the training and resources necessary to build healthy habits and a healthy relationship with technology.”

Showcasing the importance of offline connections at the Verizon Arcade Unplugged:

IRL Gaming: To coincide with the Global Day of Unplugging, Verizon is launching the Verizon Arcade Unplugged pop-up experience, transforming digital games into life-sized, interactive challenges to encourage screen-free family time. The activation will be open to select partners on Friday, March 7 and A Parently Kidding member families on Saturday, March 8. Limited general admission tickets are available here . Verizon Arcade Unplugged is also gearing up for an exciting nationwide tour this summer hitting California, Texas and major cities starting in April. Stay tuned for more updates as the experience makes its way across the country.



Tools that help provide peace of mind in a digital world:

All-in-One Protection with the Verizon Family app: With features like location sharing, Parental Controls, Safe Walk with SOS, Crash Detection and Roadside assistance to keep families connected and protected. The Verizon Family app is available for all Verizon mobile customers on postpaid plans through the App Store and Google Play . More information is available at verizon.com/verizonfamily and Parenting in a Digital World .



