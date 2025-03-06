New report confirms Smith+Nephew’s OXINIUM™ Technology is the best performing bearing surface at 20 years for total hip arthroplasty

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, is pleased to announce that the latest annual report from the Australian Orthopaedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR) highlights the exceptional performance of Smith+Nephew’s proprietary OXINIUM on highly cross-linked polyethylene. The data indicates that this combination has the highest survivorship rate (94.1%) among all bearing combinations over a 20-year period for total hip arthroplasty (THA).1

The report on 20-year outcomes corroborates similar findings and peer-reviewed publications from the National Joint Registry for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man (NJR).2 Whitehouse et al. found that hip implants combining delta ceramic or OXINIUM (Oxidized Zirconium) heads with XLPE (highly cross-linked polyethylene) liners or cups had the lowest risk of needing revision surgery over a 15-year period.3





Four registries in total - including the Italian Registry (RIPO; Register of Orthopaedic Prosthetic Implants) and the Dutch Arthroplasty Register (LROI) - have now demonstrated that OXINIUM/XLPE had a 35% lower risk of revision at 10-years versus other modular acetabular implants1-5

These findings offer valuable guidance for surgeons and patients in selecting the most reliable implant materials for long-term outcomes. “When I started in practice more than 20 years ago bearing wear was the leading cause of failure of hip replacements,” said Prof. Bill Walter of The University of Sydney and Royal North Shore Hospital. “We used to see osteolysis as the main reason for revision. The AOANJRR now shows that bearing wear has been virtually eliminated as a cause of failure. The bearing combination of OXINIUM on highly cross-linked polyethylene leads the pack with revision rates at 20 years significantly lower than even metal on XLPE.”

Through a unique manufacturing process, the OXINIUM alloy becomes a ceramicised metal - a true material transformation - rather than an applied coating.6 It is this material transformation that provides OXINIUM with its ground-breaking performance benefits which include:

Unrivalled Material Science : The durability of metal, the wear resistance of ceramic and corrosion resistance better than both metal and ceramic. 6-16

: The durability of metal, the wear resistance of ceramic and corrosion resistance better than both metal and ceramic. Differentiated Composition: Virtually no nickel, cobalt and chromium,16 with a 30x reduction in pro-inflammatory markers for OXINIUM.*17 As such, OXINIUM implants do not require declaration of the presence of CMR (carcinogenic, mutagenic, reprotoxic) substances on the labeling.

“Registries throughout the world have highlighted the performance of OXINIUM for total hip arthroplasty. The AOANJRR report showing 20-year outcomes provides powerful evidence for payers, hospitals, surgeons, and patients of our truly differentiated and proven technology,” said Craig Gaffin, President of Global Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. “OXINIUM/XLPE continues to demonstrate superior revision rates across multiple global joint replacement registries.”

To learn more about Smith+Nephew’s OXINIUM Technology and hip reconstruction portfolio, please visit our booth (#3729) at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting in San Diego March 11-13, 2025 or visit https://www.smith-nephew.com/en-us/health-care-professionals/products/orthopaedics/oxinium.

ASTM International Standard Specification for Wrought Zirconium-2.5 Niobium Alloy for Surgical Implant Applications (UNS R60901) Designation: F 2384 – 10.

