SUTNTIB AB “Tewox” publishes its NAV for February 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As at the end of February 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB „Tewox“ decreased to EUR 42,794,355, compared to previously determined NAV at the end of January 2025, which was EUR 43,109,329.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.0222, from EUR 1.0298 at the end of January 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) decreased to 0.78%, compared previously announced IRR of 1.07% at the end of January 2025.





Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/