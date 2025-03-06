VSiN Launches “Sharp Week” to Prepare Bettors for NCAA Basketball Tournament with Most Comprehensive College Hoops Betting Coverage Available Anywhere

LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, announces “Sharp Week” to offer NCAA Basketball Tournament fans and bettors a single destination for all the news, analysis and insights they need to make informed wagering decisions. This week of wall-to-wall coverage begins on Mar. 16 when VSiN takes bettors beyond the brackets for in-depth betting analysis ahead of the first set of games.





During “Sharp Week,” VSiN will broadcast from its downtown Las Vegas Circa studio as well as Sirius XM’s Wynn studio on the Vegas strip. College basketball fans don’t have to wait until Selection Sunday, though, because the network kicks off its March celebration ahead of “Sharp Week” by offering a free preview of all its VSiN Pro premium content beginning now through Mar. 16.

“With a handle that dwarfs the Super Bowl, March brings the biggest sports betting event of the year, and VSiN covers college hoops like no one else can,” said Bill Adee, CEO of VSiN. “With the leading college basketball betting experts, former players, legendary bookmakers, and professional bettors covering every wagering angle, “Sharp Week” will empower sports fans and bettors with everything they need this March. And, don’t let the name fool you, we have all the content that bettors need, from the sharpest of bettors to those just looking to fill out their office brackets.”

“Sharp Week” will help sports fans and bettors navigate the waters of this year’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, empowering them with the tools, updates and information they can’t find anywhere else. Beginning on Selection Sunday, VSiN becomes the destination for Tourney information where bettors can access previews of every matchup, the latest line movements, live reports from Las Vegas and contest information. Featuring VSiN betting experts and the network’s proprietary database of Tournament trends, fans can tune in or log on to get the advice they need.

In addition to special “Sharp Week” programming starting on Selection Sunday, VSiN has a host of special offers and products to keep fans up to date through the Championship Game, including:

A free preview of all VSiN programming and content from Mar. 6 – Mar. 16, including access to all video and audio programming, daily picks emails, every page of VSiN.com , the VSiN Watch app , and more

and content from Mar. 6 – Mar. 16, including access to all video and audio programming, daily picks emails, every page of , the , and more VSiN’s March Bracket Challenge lets fans test their college basketball handicapping skills for a chance to win cash prizes. This free-to-play contest adds a fun twist to the typical Tournament brackets by asking contestants to play against the spread or on totals. Registration opens Mar. 16 and the contest runs through the Championship game on Apr. 7. Visit VSiN.com for contest rules

lets fans test their college basketball handicapping skills for a chance to win cash prizes. This free-to-play contest adds a fun twist to the typical Tournament brackets by asking contestants to play against the spread or on totals. Registration opens Mar. 16 and the contest runs through the Championship game on Apr. 7. Visit VSiN.com for contest rules Available Mar. 18, VSiN’s March Mania Betting Guide will highlight best bets and brackets from the network’s hosts and experts. Available to VSiN Pro subscribers, the Guide will include power ratings brackets, betting trends, and a preview of every first-round game. Plus, this valuable tool will unveil the teams VSiN experts see as this season’s possible Cinderellas

will highlight best bets and brackets from the network’s hosts and experts. Available to VSiN Pro subscribers, the Guide will include power ratings brackets, betting trends, and a preview of every first-round game. Plus, this valuable tool will unveil the teams VSiN experts see as this season’s possible Cinderellas VSiN.com will be the ultimate college hoops hub, providing real-time coverage of every aspect of the Tournament , including previews of every matchup ahead of tip-off

will be the ultimate college hoops hub, providing , including previews of every matchup ahead of tip-off The crew from “VSiN Live” on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio will broadcast live from the Wynn Las Vegas and cover the games in progress. These special Las Vegas shows will follow the dynamic in-game betting odds during the games from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST. The shows will also stream live on the VSiN YouTube channel



VSiN empowers sports fans and bettors with the news, analysis, and insights they need to make informed wagering and fantasy lineup decisions, with 18+ hours of live linear sports content each day. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting and fantasy experts, as well as legendary book makers, VSiN’s goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or new to sports betting. VSiN’s exclusive content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, NASCAR and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 300 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , and VSiN.com/Podcasts .

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

