Bitget Wallet Integrates Sonic Ecosystem, Expanding Multichain DeFi Access





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated the Sonic mainnet, providing users with direct access to its expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This integration allows users to trade Sonic ecosystem tokens, manage assets, and interact with Sonic-based DeFi applications, including decentralized exchanges (DEXs), meme projects, and NFT platforms.

As Layer 1 blockchains compete to offer higher scalability and lower fees, Sonic stands out with its EVM-compatible architecture and efficient transaction processing, making it a promising ecosystem for DeFi innovation. By integrating Sonic, Bitget Wallet strengthens its position as a multi-chain gateway, ensuring users can easily add the Sonic mainnet, transfer assets, and explore the network's rapidly growing ecosystem. To further enhance accessibility, Bitget Wallet is rolling out Sonic token price tracking, swaps, and direct trading, enabling users to engage more seamlessly with emerging opportunities.

The increasing adoption of Ethereum-compatible Layer 1s and Layer 2s reflects a broader industry shift toward multi-chain interoperability. Sonic, developed by the core team behind Fantom, leverages high transaction throughput and low-cost execution to optimize DeFi and Web3 gaming applications. With its native token $S, Sonic continues to attract a growing number of developers and projects, fueling its ecosystem expansion.

"As new Layer 1 networks like Sonic drive innovation in blockchain scalability and DeFi accessibility, Bitget Wallet remains focused on integrating promising ecosystems," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Supporting Sonic aligns with our commitment to providing users with seamless multi-chain experiences, reinforcing the importance of open and efficient blockchain infrastructure."

