Bitget Wallet Expands Zero-Fee Crypto Card in Latin America

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the everyday finance app, has launched a crypto payment card across Latin America¹ in partnership with issuer Immersve, expanding a USD-denominated card designed for near-frictionless everyday spending.

Bitget Wallet Card allows users to spend stablecoins directly from a self-custodial wallet, with transactions settled in U.S. dollars and automatically converted from USDC at the point of purchase. Payments are processed and settled in USD through international card networks. Within monthly limits, foreign exchange and crypto conversion fees are fully rebated, enabling users to preserve around 1.7% in value per transaction compared with traditional cards that embed FX markups. The card carries no top-up, monthly, or inactivity fees.

Bitget Wallet Card is issued digitally through the Bitget Wallet app, supporting Apple Pay and Google Pay for use online and in-store across more than 150 million merchants globally where Mastercard is accepted. Leveraging Mastercard Digital First technology, users can apply digitally and add the card to mobile wallets within minutes.

The launch comes as Latin America cements its role as a major crypto market. Chainalysis data shows stablecoins now account for more than 90% of crypto transaction volume in Brazil, while studies estimate that about 57 million people hold digital assets after 63% year-over-year adoption growth in the region.

"Zero friction is what users care about most," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "The Bitget Wallet Card is part of our broader Pay strategy to make stablecoins usable for everyday spending, from card payments to QR, bank transfer, and in-app purchases, by removing hidden fees and currency friction at the point of use."

"Latin America is one of the most important regions for real-world crypto adoption," said Jerome Faury, CEO of Immersve. "This partnership ensures digital asset payments work seamlessly within established global payment rails while meeting the requirements needed to operate at scale."

For more information, visit web3.bitget.com.

¹Initial rollout markets include Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador and Bolivia. Availability may vary by jurisdiction.

About Bitget Wallet
Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spendearn, and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.
About Immersve
Immersve is a principal member of the Mastercard network. Its issuing-as-a-service platform supports both centralised and decentralised payment experiences. Exchanges, web3 wallets and DeFi protocols can easily integrate with Immersve's APIs and smart contracts to transact anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Immersve is a registered Financial Services Provider. For more information on the APIs go to docs.immersve.com.

