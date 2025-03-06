GSI Expands Partnership with Ephlux Swift For No-Code Innovation & Mobility

SUGAR LAND, Texas and ATLANTA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI and Ephlux have expanded their partnership to offer Swift, the revolutionary app automation technology, to their enterprise NetSuite customers, in addition to their JD Edwards customers who have had access to Swift for several months. GSI is actively implementing and consulting on this game-changing, no-code, and mobility platform and Swift’s pre-built apps, portals, and business solutions.

The partnership expansion between GSI and Ephlux is a significant step forward for the ERP industry and a clear win for businesses using NetSuite looking to optimize their operations. Swift is particularly powerful in bridging the gaps in NetSuite Mobile by offering the flexibility and ease of use that the native app lacks. Whether it’s customizing workflows, integrating third-party tools, or speeding up deployment, no-code solutions can give your business the control it needs to operate more efficiently and adapt to changing demands.

“Ephlux is excited to expand our partnership with GSI! Our game-changing technology combined with GSI’s deep ERP expertise will help GSI’s clients receive the best possible results. We look forward to the continuation of our successful collaboration and to helping GSI and their customers achieve innovation agility!” M. Ali Nasim – CEO, Ephlux

Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, shares Nasim’s enthusiasm, “GSI's enhanced collaboration with Ephlux is transforming client experiences. Swift's pre-configured mobile and scanner apps, along with web portals, seamlessly integrate with existing ERPs. This initiative underscores GSI's dedication to digital transformation, enhancing enterprise applications through robust integrations, advanced automations, precise data management, and innovative predictive AI tools.”

About GSI

GSI specializes in delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to optimize operations and achieve strategic growth. With expertise spanning ERP, AI, automation, and cloud computing, GSI has been a trusted partner in digital transformation for over 20 years. As an Oracle Platinum Partner and authorized reseller of Oracle NetSuite, JD Edwards, ServiceNow, and HubSpot, GSI is dedicated to empowering businesses with tailored strategies and expert guidance.

About Ephlux

Ephlux helps companies provide connected customer experience using app automation, internet of things and machine learning with CRM and ERP applications. Ephlux Swift – a low-code, no-code app automation platform enables any JD Edwards Business Analyst to create highly functional and user-friendly mobile, tablet and web apps that are automatically integrated with JD Edwards and 3rd party apps and databases without writing a single line of code.

