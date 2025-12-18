GSI and Paystand Expand Partnership to Help NetSuite Customers Modernize Accounts Receivable, Faster

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. and ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI, the leading provider of NetSuite ERP consulting and managed services, alongside Paystand, the fastest-growing, blockchain-enabled B2B payments platform, today announced an expanded partnership centered on solving real NetSuite customer problems, without adding new tools or logins. The collaboration amplifies a shared commitment to NetSuite-native solutions, so finance teams can speed time to cash, reduce manual reconciliation, and bring greater transparency to fees across payment rails.

This effort focuses on embedding modern Accounts Receivable (AR) motions directly in NetSuite, including Autopay, Scheduled Payments, Collections Automation, and Fund-on-File, combined with a frictionless pay-now experience and automatic cash application. GSI and Paystand will help NetSuite customers adopt these capabilities quickly and confidently, aligning process change, integrations, and OneWorld requirements for multi-entity, multi-bank environments.

“NetSuite customers want outcomes, not another system,” said Kevin R. Hering, President and CEO of GSI, Inc. “Our expanded partnership with Paystand reaffirms our priorities toward native NetSuite approaches, which means faster deployment, operational excellence, and simpler experiences for AR teams.”

“NetSuite customers are under pressure to move faster, collect smarter, and reduce cost without increasing complexity,” said Thomas Nicholson, NetSuite Partner Ecosystem Leader at Paystand. “By expanding our partnership with GSI, we’re helping finance teams modernize Accounts Receivable directly inside NetSuite — eliminating manual work, accelerating cash flow, and delivering full transparency across every payment, without adding another system to manage.”

About GSI

GSI specializes in delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to optimize operations and achieve strategic growth. With expertise spanning ERP, AI, automation, and cloud computing, GSI has been a trusted partner in digital transformation for over 20 years. As an Oracle Platinum Partner and authorized reseller of Oracle NetSuite, JD Edwards, ServiceNow, and HubSpot, GSI is dedicated to empowering businesses with tailored strategies and expert guidance.

About Paystand

Paystand is the largest blockchain-enabled network for zero-fee B2B receivables, payables, and payments. Driven by its commitment to a resilient and decentralized financial ecosystem, Paystand is on a mission to digitize receivables, automate payment processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and unlock new revenue opportunities across the U.S., LATAM, and Canada. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com . Follow our blog , and connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

