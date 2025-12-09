GSI, Inc. Named a High Performer in the G2 Grid® Report for Oracle Consulting Services | Winter 2026

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI, Inc., a leading provider of ERP, CRM, and marketing automation consulting and managed services, today announced that it has been recognized as the only High Performer in the G2 Grid® Report for Oracle Consulting Services | Winter 2026. High Performer status reflects GSI’s strong customer satisfaction ratings and proven market presence across Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, and related digital-transformation services.

G2 rankings are based on real, verified user reviews and independent market data. To qualify for High Performer status in the Grid® Report for Oracle Consulting Services, vendors must demonstrate consistently high satisfaction scores and meaningful market momentum relative to other providers in the category.

“Being named a High Performer by G2 is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our clients,” said Kevin R. Herrig, President & CEO of GSI. “Our team shows up every day committed to helping organizations get the most out of their Oracle investments, whether that’s optimizing JD Edwards, modernizing with NetSuite, or unlocking value through automation and AI. This recognition validates the trust our clients place in us and the expertise our consultants bring to every engagement.”

GSI’s comprehensive portfolio includes Oracle JD Edwards consulting and managed services, NetSuite implementations and optimizations, HubSpot and marketing-automation services, and AI-powered offerings for proactive ERP insights. The company’s methodology blends functional and technical expertise with a focus on measurable business outcomes, system reliability, and long-term customer success.

In addition to its High Performer placement, GSI continues to be recognized across G2 for customer satisfaction, quality of support, and ease of doing business, reflecting the company’s commitment to exceptional service delivery.

For more information, visit: getgsi.com.

