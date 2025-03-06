BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares for February 2025

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For February 2025

CLICHY – March 06, 2025

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for February 2025:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 24/02/2025 10,000 60.9000 609 000.00 25/02/2025 10,000 59.7500 597 500.00 28/02/2025 8,126 58.8586 478 284.98 TOTAL 28,126 59.9013 1 684 784.98

ABOUT BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

CONTACTS

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Michèle Ventura

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 79 31 50 37

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com







Apolline Celeyron

Senior Communications Manager

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Quarter 2025 Results April 23, 2025 (post market close)

