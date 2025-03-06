New York, USA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market to Observe Stunning Growth at a CAGR ~11% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the need for advanced diagnostic technologies, making Artificial Intelligence (AI) an essential tool for early detection and precision oncology. The expanding use of AI in medical imaging— including CT scans, MRIs, mammograms, and pathology slides—enhances diagnostic precision, reduces human errors, and speeds up cancer detection, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes.

DelveInsight’s AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading AI in cancer diagnostics companies’ market shares, challenges, AI in cancer diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market AI in cancer diagnostics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global AI in cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

In the component segment of the artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market, the software category held a significant share in 2024.

Notable AI in cancer diagnostics companies such as iCAD, Inc., ibex-ai, Roche Diagnostics, Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited, MVision AI Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare, NVIDIA Corporation, Digital Diagnostics Inc., IBM Corporation, Azra AI, ConcertAI, PathAI, Median Technologies, Paige AI Inc., Therapixel, Flatiron, Freenome Holdings Inc., Onc.AI, Sonrai Analytics, and several others, are currently operating in the AI in cancer diagnostics market.

partnered with Quibim, a specialist in imaging biomarkers, to launch AI-powered imaging and reporting solutions for Magnetic Resonance (MR) prostate screenings. In August 2023, MVision AI announced the release of version 1.2.4 of its guideline-based automatic segmentation service. This latest software update introduces new contouring models and advanced Region-Of-Interest (ROI) operations, aiming to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of cancer radiotherapy planning. The improved contouring capabilities are designed to standardize treatment protocols and significantly reduce the time to treatment, ultimately improving patient care and streamlining clinical workflows in oncology.

AI in Cancer Diagnostics Overview

AI is revolutionizing cancer diagnostics by enhancing accuracy, speed, and efficiency in disease detection. Machine learning algorithms can analyze vast amounts of medical imaging data—such as CT scans, MRIs, and histopathology slides—with a precision that rivals or even surpasses human radiologists. Deep learning models trained on extensive datasets can identify subtle patterns and anomalies that may be overlooked by traditional methods, enabling earlier detection of cancers like lung, breast, and skin cancer. AI-powered tools also assist in automating routine tasks, reducing diagnostic errors, and supporting personalized treatment planning based on predictive analytics.

Beyond imaging, AI is also transforming molecular and genomic diagnostics. AI-driven models can analyze complex genetic and biomarker data to predict cancer risk, treatment response, and prognosis. This is particularly valuable in precision oncology, where targeted therapies are tailored to a patient’s unique genetic profile. AI is also being integrated into liquid biopsy techniques, allowing for non-invasive cancer detection through blood samples. Additionally, natural language processing (NLP) enables AI to extract critical insights from unstructured medical records, improving clinical decision-making. As AI continues to evolve, it holds immense promise for making cancer diagnostics faster, more accessible, and highly individualized.





AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

North America dominated the AI in cancer diagnostics market in 2024. This leadership is driven by the region's high cancer incidence, increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools, strong government support, and significant investments in AI-powered healthcare technologies. Additionally, the presence of major AI developers and leading medical imaging companies further accelerates market growth. The integration of AI with electronic health records (EHRs), precision medicine, and digital pathology is enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of cancer detection and diagnosis across the region.

The market’s expansion is further supported by strategic initiatives among key industry players, including mergers, acquisitions, regulatory approvals, and new product launches. These activities drive technological advancements, broaden product offerings, and strengthen market positioning, enabling the development of cutting-edge AI-based solutions for cancer detection and treatment. For instance, in October 2023, Philips collaborated with Quibim, an imaging biomarker specialist, to introduce AI-powered imaging and reporting solutions for Magnetic Resonance (MR) prostate screenings. Such partnerships play a crucial role in advancing diagnostic capabilities and addressing the region’s growing healthcare needs.

Overall, the combination of rising cancer rates, rapid technological advancements, favorable regulatory policies, and strategic industry collaborations is expected to fuel the growth of the AI in cancer diagnostics market in North America from 2025 to 2032.

AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The AI in cancer diagnostics market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by advances in machine learning, imaging analytics, and personalized medicine. AI-powered tools are transforming early detection, pathology assessments, and treatment recommendations by enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and scalability. As cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, the need for improved diagnostic capabilities is pushing healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to invest heavily in AI-driven solutions.

Key drivers of this market include the increasing adoption of digital pathology, advancements in imaging modalities (such as MRI, CT, and PET scans), and the growing demand for precision oncology. AI algorithms can analyze vast datasets from imaging scans, genetic tests, and patient records to identify cancerous lesions and predict disease progression. Additionally, AI reduces the workload on radiologists and pathologists, allowing them to focus on complex cases that require human expertise.

Despite the optimism, challenges persist in AI adoption for cancer diagnostics. Regulatory hurdles, data privacy concerns, and the need for extensive clinical validation slow down implementation. Additionally, AI models require diverse and high-quality training data to perform accurately across different demographics and cancer types. Ensuring AI-driven diagnostics are interpretable and transparent remains a key challenge in gaining widespread acceptance among medical professionals.

The competitive landscape of the AI in cancer diagnostics market includes major technology companies, startups, and healthcare providers. Companies such as IBM Watson Health, PathAI, Tempus, and Google’s DeepMind are actively developing AI-driven solutions for oncology. Additionally, collaborations between biotech firms and AI companies are accelerating research and commercialization efforts, paving the way for more sophisticated diagnostic tools.

In the future, AI is expected to play a crucial role in real-time cancer monitoring, liquid biopsy analysis, and automated treatment recommendations. As AI-driven solutions continue to improve, their integration with EHRs and cloud-based platforms will further streamline cancer diagnostics. However, overcoming regulatory and ethical challenges will be critical to ensuring AI’s full potential is realized in clinical practice.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market CAGR ~11% AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Size by 2032 USD 2.4 Billion Key AI in Cancer Diagnostics Companies iCAD, Inc., ibex-ai, Roche Diagnostics, Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited, MVision AI Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare, NVIDIA Corporation, Digital Diagnostics Inc., IBM Corporation, Azra AI, ConcertAI, PathAI, Median Technologies, Paige AI Inc., Therapixel, Flatiron, Freenome Holdings Inc., Onc.AI, Sonrai Analytics, among others

AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Assessment

AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Component: Software and Services AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Brain & Nervous System Cancers, and Others AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centre, and Others AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Introduction 2 AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 6 AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Layout 8 AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

