New York, USA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR Therapy Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 80+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs for the Market Entry | DelveInsight

T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy holds immense potential in revolutionizing cancer treatment by harnessing the power of the immune system to target and eliminate tumors. Unlike CAR-T therapy, which is limited to surface antigens, TCR therapy can recognize intracellular tumor-associated antigens presented by major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules, expanding its applicability to a broader range of cancers, including solid tumors.

DelveInsight’s 'TCR Therapy Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline TCR therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the TCR therapy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the TCR Therapy Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s TCR therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline TCR therapies.

active players working to develop pipeline TCR therapies. Key TCR therapy companies such as Immunocore, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Neogene Therapeutics, TScan Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Triumvira, JW Therapeutics, Immatics, China Immunotech, T-Cure, 2seventy bio, and others are evaluating new TCR therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new TCR therapies to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline TCR therapies such as Brenetafusp, TAEST 16001, NT-175, TSC 101, SCG 162, TAC01 HER2, ECT204, TSC-100, IMA201, CMV TCR-T, 820 TCR, MAGE-A4 TCR program, and others are under different phases of TCR therapy clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of TCR therapy clinical trials. In November 2024, Immatics N.V. released an expanded clinical dataset from its ongoing Phase 1b dose expansion trial for ACTengine® IMA203. Additionally, the company provided updated Phase 1 dose escalation data for its next-generation ACTengine® IMA203CD8 TCR-T cell therapy.

released an expanded clinical dataset from its ongoing Phase 1b dose expansion trial for ACTengine® IMA203. Additionally, the company provided updated Phase 1 dose escalation data for its next-generation ACTengine® IMA203CD8 TCR-T cell therapy. In November 2024, Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. revealed that a Trial-In-Progress poster showcasing its Phase 1 clinical trial of AFNT-211, targeting KRAS G12V, presented at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place in Houston, TX, from November 6-10.

revealed that a Trial-In-Progress poster showcasing its Phase 1 clinical trial of AFNT-211, targeting KRAS G12V, presented at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place in Houston, TX, from November 6-10. In October 2024, Matica Biotechnology , a prominent viral vector CDMO based in Texas, formed a strategic collaboration with Mongoose Bio, an innovative biotech company. This partnership aims to support the comprehensive development and manufacturing of lentivirus for Mongoose Bio's TCR-T pipeline, designed for cancer treatment.

, a prominent viral vector CDMO based in Texas, formed a strategic collaboration with Mongoose Bio, an innovative biotech company. This partnership aims to support the comprehensive development and manufacturing of lentivirus for Mongoose Bio's TCR-T pipeline, designed for cancer treatment. In October 2024, Cellipont Bioservices and Mongoose Bio announced an agreement for the technology transfer, process development, and cGMP manufacturing of Mongoose Bio’s autologous MGB-001 TCR-T cell therapy program.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in TCR therapies @ TCR Therapy Pipeline Report

The TCR therapy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage TCR therapy, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the TCR therapy clinical trial landscape.

TCR Therapy Overview

The T-cell receptor (TCR) is a protein located on the surface of T cells (T lymphocytes) that plays a crucial role in identifying antigen fragments presented as peptides bound to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules. The interaction between TCRs and antigen peptides is relatively weak and flexible, meaning that multiple TCRs can recognize the same antigen peptide, and a single TCR can interact with various antigen peptides.

Structurally, the TCR is a membrane-bound heterodimer linked by disulfide bonds, typically composed of highly variable alpha (α) and beta (β) chains. These chains are associated with invariant CD3 molecules, forming a functional signaling complex. T cells that express this receptor are known as αβ T cells. A smaller subset of T cells, known as γδ T cells, express an alternative receptor composed of gamma (γ) and delta (δ) chains. Each TCR chain consists of two extracellular regions: a Variable (V) domain responsible for antigen recognition and a Constant (C) domain located closer to the cell membrane. These domains belong to the Immunoglobulin superfamily (IgSF) and are arranged in antiparallel β-sheets. Beyond the extracellular regions, the TCR contains a transmembrane segment and a short cytoplasmic tail, with the Variable region specifically interacting with peptide/MHC complexes.

Once TCRs are successfully rearranged, they are expressed on the surface of T cells, where they undergo selection in the thymus based on their interaction with self-peptide/MHC ligands. This selection process ensures that the majority of non-functional or self-reactive TCR clonotypes are eliminated, leaving only a small fraction of T cells to enter the peripheral immune system. Due to the low precursor frequency, analyzing the distribution of TCR clonotypes in the naive T cell pool has been challenging. However, understanding the factors that shape this naive T cell repertoire is essential, as these cells serve as the foundation for all immune responses.

Enhancing the effectiveness of TCR-engineered T cells is critical for overcoming inhibitory mechanisms within the tumor microenvironment and promoting tumor regression. Strategies to improve antigen recognition and counteract T cell tolerance have primarily focused on strengthening TCR signaling and generating highly functional T cells. Immune checkpoint proteins, such as PD-1 and CTLA-4, can suppress T cell activation, allowing tumors to evade immune detection.

A recent study highlighted the potential of engineering CD8+ T cells with two additional receptors—one recognizing the gp100 antigen and another targeting melanoma-associated chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan via a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). These dual-receptor T cells demonstrated enhanced efficacy by circumventing tumor escape mechanisms. In summary, combining TCR-engineered T cell therapy with treatments targeting chemokines, cytokines, and immune checkpoint proteins may lead to improved clinical outcomes in future cancer therapies.





Find out more about TCR therapies @ TCR Therapy Analysis

A snapshot of the Pipeline TCR Therapies mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Brenetafusp Immunocore III Malignant melanoma IV infusion TAEST 16001 Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd II Soft tissue sarcoma IV infusion NT-175 Neogene Therapeutics I Solid tumors IV infusion TSC 101 TScan Therapeutics I Acute myeloid leukemia; Myelodysplastic syndromes; Precursor B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia-lymphoma IV infusion ECT204 JW Therapeutics I Liver cancer IV infusion IMA201 Immatics US I Solid tumors IV infusion SCG 162 SCG Cell Therapy Preclinical Nasopharyngeal carcinoma IV infusion

Learn more about the emerging TCR therapies @ TCR Therapy Clinical Trials

TCR Therapy Therapeutics Assessment

The TCR therapy pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging TCR therapy segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the TCR Therapy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Key TCR Therapy Companies : Immunocore, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Neogene Therapeutics, TScan Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Triumvira, JW Therapeutics, Immatics, China Immunotech, T-Cure, 2seventy bio, and others

: Immunocore, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Neogene Therapeutics, TScan Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Triumvira, JW Therapeutics, Immatics, China Immunotech, T-Cure, 2seventy bio, and others Key Pipeline TCR Therapies: Brenetafusp, TAEST 16001, NT-175, TSC 101, SCG 162, TAC01 HER2, ECT204, TSC-100, IMA201, CMV TCR-T, 820 TCR, MAGE-A4 TCR program, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new TCR therapies, visit @ TCR Therapies

Table of Contents

1. TCR Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. TCR Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. TCR Therapy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. TCR Therapy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. TCR Therapy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. TCR Therapy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. TCR Therapy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. TCR Therapy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. TCR Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the TCR Therapy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the TCR Therapy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the TCR therapy pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ TCR Therapy Therapeutics

Related Reports

TCR Therapy Market

TCR Therapy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key TCR therapy companies, including Immunocore, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Neogene Therapeutics, TScan Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy, Triumvira, JW Therapeutics, Immatics, China Immunotech, T-Cure, 2seventy bio, among others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CAR T-cell therapy companies, including CytoAgents, Genentech, Incyte Corporation, Caribou Biosciences, Chimeric Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Kyverna Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Synthekine, Janssen Research & Development, SecuraBio, ImmPACT Bio, A2 Biotherapeutics, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Wugen, Sana Biotechnology, Oncternal Therapeutics, Vor Biopharma, CARsgen Therapeutics, Autolus Limited, Arcellx, Kite, Novartis, Lyell Immunopharma, ImmPACT Bio, Tmunity Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precigen, AffyImmune Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, Takeda, Cartesian Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Legend Biotech, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Beam Therapeutics, among others.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Competitive Landscape

CAR T-cell Therapy Competitive Landscape – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline and current landscape, pipeline and marketed drug profiles, and the key CAR T-cell therapy companies, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, JW Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy, Novartis, Poseida Therapeutics,Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Sinobioway Cell Therapy, Tessa Therapeutics, Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Autolus Limited, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Eureka Therapeutics, Formula Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology, Mustang Bio, MolMed, Aurora BioPharma, Atara Biotherapeutics, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Kecellitics Biotech Company, Yake Biotechnology, Minerva Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Precision BioSciences, Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology Company, Shanghai GeneChem, Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology, Shenzhen BinDeBio, among others.

Melanoma Pipeline

Melanoma Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key melanoma companies, including BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc, Amgen, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Mologen AG, Ultimovacs ASA, Seagen Inc., MedImmune LLC, OnKure, Inc., among others.

Melanoma Market

Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key melanoma companies including IO Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Aivita Biomedical, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc, Amgen, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Mologen AG, Ultimovacs ASA, Seagen Inc., MedImmune LLC, OnKure, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., Anaveon AG, iOx Therapeutics, Portage Biotech, ModernaTX, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Sapience Therapeutics, HUYABIO International, LLC., Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Cantargia AB, Turnstone Biologics, Corp., Aura Biosciences, F-star Therapeutics, Inc., Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Xencor, Inc., HiFiBiO Therapeutics, among others.

Oncology Conference Coverage Services

DelveInsight’s Oncology Conference Coverage Services offer a thorough analysis of outcomes from major events like ASCO, ESMO, ASH, AACR, ASTRO, SOHO, SITC, the European CAR T-cell Meeting, and IASLC. This detailed examination provides businesses with essential insights for competitive intelligence and market trend forecasting, supporting the formulation of future strategies.

Get in touch with us today to learn how we can provide AACR coverage exclusively for you at the AACR Meeting 2025

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence

Healthcare Licensing Services

Healthcare Portfolio Management

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter