New York, USA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Genome Editing Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR ~13% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing occurrence of genetic disorders like sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and muscular dystrophy is fueling the demand for gene therapy and genome editing solutions, as these approaches aim to provide cures rather than just managing symptoms. Simultaneously, breakthroughs in genome editing technologies—particularly CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and base editing—have enhanced precision, efficiency, and affordability, making these innovations more accessible to researchers and healthcare professionals.

DelveInsight’s Genome Editing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading genome editing companies’ market shares, challenges, genome editing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market genome editing companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Genome Editing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global genome editing market during the forecast period.

In the technology segment of the genome editing market, the CRISPR-Cas9 category held a significant market share in 2024.

Notable genome editing companies such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Editas Medicine, Revvity Discovery Limited, Biocompare, CrisprBits, GenAhead Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Lonza, Tecan Trading AG, Sangamo Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Cellectis S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMSBIO, Creative Biogene, Synthego, Takara Bio Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the genome editing market.

and several others, are currently operating in the genome editing market. In December 2024, Editas Medicine announced a strategic shift to focus exclusively on in vivo gene editing, aiming to achieve human proof of concept within approximately two years. This transition underscores the company’s commitment to advancing next-generation gene-editing therapies that directly target genes within the body, potentially improving treatment efficacy and expanding therapeutic applications.

announced a strategic shift to focus exclusively on in vivo gene editing, aiming to achieve human proof of concept within approximately two years. This transition underscores the company’s commitment to advancing next-generation gene-editing therapies that directly target genes within the body, potentially improving treatment efficacy and expanding therapeutic applications. In July 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced a $925 million acquisition of BIOVECTRA, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

announced a $925 million acquisition of BIOVECTRA, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). In February 2024, the European Commission approved CASGEVY™ (exagamglogene autotemcel), the first CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia (TDT). This landmark approval marks a significant advancement in gene-editing therapeutics, offering patients a potential one-time, curative treatment option for these genetic blood disorders and highlighting the growing acceptance of CRISPR-based therapies in mainstream healthcare.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the genome editing market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Genome Editing Market Report

Genome Editing Overview

Genome editing is a revolutionary biotechnology that enables precise modifications to an organism's DNA, offering immense potential in medicine, agriculture, and research. Techniques like CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and ZFNs allow scientists to add, delete, or alter genetic material with high accuracy. In medicine, genome editing holds promise for treating genetic disorders such as sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis by correcting faulty genes at the DNA level. Additionally, it is being explored in cancer therapy, where edited immune cells can better target tumors. Despite its potential, ethical concerns remain, especially regarding germline editing, which could pass genetic changes to future generations.

Beyond medicine, genome editing is transforming agriculture by creating crops with improved yield, disease resistance, and environmental adaptability. Scientists have successfully edited genes in plants to enhance nutritional content, such as increasing vitamin levels in rice and wheat. In livestock, genome editing is being used to develop disease-resistant animals, reducing the need for antibiotics. However, regulatory challenges and public concerns about genetically modified organisms (GMOs) continue to shape the debate on its widespread adoption. As technology advances, balancing innovation with ethical considerations will be crucial in harnessing genome editing’s full potential.





Genome Editing Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the genome editing market in the coming years, primarily due to the increasing incidence of genetic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases, along with the growing adoption of advanced genome editing technologies like CRISPR, TALENs, and zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs). The rising prevalence of these conditions has fueled the demand for gene-based therapies aimed at providing curative solutions.

Advancements in technology are significantly transforming the genome editing landscape by enhancing precision, efficiency, and safety. Innovations such as next-generation CRISPR systems (CRISPR-Cas12, CRISPR-Cas13), base editing, prime editing, and epigenome editing have extended genome editing applications beyond traditional gene knockouts. These breakthroughs enable more precise gene modifications, reduce unintended effects, and improve the feasibility of gene therapies across various fields, including oncology, infectious diseases, and regenerative medicine. The development of personalized medicine—particularly in cancer treatment through CRISPR-based CAR-T cell therapies and targeted oncogenic mutation corrections—continues to drive market expansion in the region.

North America's favorable regulatory landscape, especially in the U.S., is also accelerating the commercialization of genome editing therapies. The FDA has established clear regulatory pathways for gene-editing treatments, fostering clinical trials and approvals that encourage innovation. Additionally, collaborations between biotech firms, academic institutions, and government agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are boosting research and development in this field.

A key example of industry growth is Agilent Technologies Inc.’s acquisition of BIOVECTRA in July 2024 for $925 million. As a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), BIOVECTRA will strengthen large-scale production of genome-editing reagents, enzymes, and delivery systems—helping to meet the increasing demand for high-quality components in research, clinical trials, and commercial applications.

Overall, North America’s leadership in the genome editing market is driven by a strong ecosystem of innovation, strategic collaborations, substantial investments, and a supportive regulatory framework. The combination of these factors, along with the growing burden of genetic diseases and the expanding focus on personalized medicine, is expected to fuel significant market growth from 2025 to 2032.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the genome editing market, get a snapshot of the Genome Editing Market Outlook

Genome Editing Market Dynamics

The genome editing market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advancements in CRISPR, TALENs, and zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs). CRISPR-Cas9, in particular, has revolutionized gene editing due to its precision, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. The market is expanding due to increasing research in gene therapy, agriculture, and synthetic biology. With rising investments from biotech companies and governments, the sector is poised for significant development over the next decade.

A key driver of the genome editing market is the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and the demand for personalized medicine. The potential to correct mutations at the DNA level has fueled interest in gene editing technologies, particularly in treating conditions such as sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and various cancers. Pharmaceutical and biotech firms are actively investing in genome editing to develop innovative therapies, leading to a surge in clinical trials and regulatory approvals.

Despite its promise, the market faces challenges, including ethical concerns and regulatory hurdles. The prospect of germline editing, where genetic changes are inherited, has sparked debate about the ethical implications of human genome modifications. Additionally, regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA impose stringent guidelines to ensure the safety and efficacy of genome-editing therapies. These regulatory complexities can slow down product approvals and market adoption.

Another significant factor shaping market dynamics is the competition among key players, including CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and Intellia Therapeutics. The industry is also witnessing strategic partnerships between biotech firms and pharmaceutical giants to accelerate R&D efforts. Additionally, advancements in delivery systems, such as lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors, are improving the efficiency and precision of gene-editing technologies, further driving market growth.

Looking ahead, the genome editing market is expected to expand beyond human therapeutics into areas such as agriculture and industrial biotechnology. Genetically modified crops with enhanced yield and disease resistance are gaining acceptance, particularly amid concerns about food security. Synthetic biology applications, such as engineered microbes for biofuel production, are also emerging as promising areas. With ongoing innovations and regulatory advancements, the genome editing market is set to play a transformative role across multiple industries.

Get a sneak peek at the genome editing market dynamics @ Genome Editing Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Genome Editing Market CAGR ~13% Key Genome Editing Companies CRISPR Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Editas Medicine, Revvity Discovery Limited, Biocompare, CrisprBits, GenAhead Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Lonza, Tecan Trading AG, Sangamo Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Cellectis S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMSBIO, Creative Biogene, Synthego, Takara Bio Inc., among others

Genome Editing Market Assessment

Genome Editing Market Segmentation Genome Editing Market Segmentation By Product and Services: Products [Reagents & Kits and Software] and Services Genome Editing Market Segmentation By Technology: CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs (Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases), Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), and Others Genome Editing Market Segmentation By Method: Ex-vivo and In-vivo Genome Editing Market Segmentation By End-User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others Genome Editing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the genome editing market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Genome Editing Companies

Table of Contents

1 Genome Editing Market Report Introduction 2 Genome Editing Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Genome Editing Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Genome Editing Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Genome Editing Market Layout 8 Genome Editing Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the genome editing market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Genome Editing Market Trends

Related Reports

CRISPR Therapies Market

CRISPR Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the inhibtors, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CRISPR therapies companies including CRISPR therapeutics, Caribou biosciences, among others.

Genetic Testing Market

Genetic Testing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key genetic testing companies, including Illumina, Myriad Genetics, 23andMe, among others.

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cell and gene therapy manufacturing companies, including Lonza, Catalent, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, WuXi AppTec, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., Oxford Biomedica PLC, Genezen, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nikon Corporation, The Discovery Labs LLC, RoslinCT, JRS Pharma, FinVector, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., BioCentriq, Andelyn Biosciences, ElevateBio, Anemocyte Srl, among others.

Gene Therapy Competitive Landscape

Gene Therapy Competitive Landscape – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gene therapy companies, including Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Fibrocell Technologies, Pfizer, HELIXMITH Co., Ltd., Sarepta Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, Solid Biosciences Inc., Lexeo Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Xalud Therapeutics, uniQure, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, among others.

Gene Therapy Market

Gene Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key healthcare IT consulting companies, including Abiomed, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Terumo Corporation, Evaheart, Inc., Calon Cardio, SynCardia Systems LLC, Cardiobridge Gmbhand, LivaNova, Inc., Cirtec, CorWave SA, FineHeart, ReliantHeart Inc., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.