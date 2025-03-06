New York, USA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Single-use Bioreactors Market to Cross ~USD 10 Billion Mark by 2032 | DelveInsight

The widespread adoption of single-use technologies, particularly in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, is fueled by their adaptability and efficiency. They enable swift setup for multiple processes, addressing the increasing demand for diverse bioproducts. Additionally, the reduced risk of cross-contamination between batches enhances product safety and quality—an essential factor in regulated environments—while also lowering costs associated with cleaning and validation.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global single-use bioreactors market during the forecast period.

In the capacity segment of the single-use bioreactors market, bioreactors exceeding 1,500 liters captured a significant revenue share in 2024.

Notable single-use bioreactors companies such as Getinge AB, Agilitech, WuXi Biologics, mAbxience, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, Cytiva Life Sciences, Merck KGaA, Bionet, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation, Distek, Inc., AGC Biologics, Celltainer, Applikon Biotechnology, Biolinx Labsystems, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Solaris Biotech, Synthecon, and several others, are currently operating in the single-use bioreactors market.

In March 2024, Getinge AB extended the bioreactor portfolio with larger single-use systems.

In September 2023, Getinge AB launched a single-use bioreactor for clinical cell and gene therapies.

Single-use Bioreactors Overview

Single-use bioreactors (SUBs) are disposable bioprocessing systems used for cell culture and fermentation in the biopharmaceutical industry. Unlike traditional stainless-steel bioreactors, SUBs use pre-sterilized plastic bags as the cultivation vessel, eliminating the need for extensive cleaning and sterilization between batches. This significantly reduces downtime, lowers contamination risks, and improves operational flexibility. They are particularly beneficial for small-batch production, process development, and personalized medicine applications. SUBs have gained popularity in monoclonal antibody production, cell and gene therapy, and vaccine manufacturing due to their ability to support rapid scale-up and reduce capital expenditure.

Despite their advantages, SUBs have limitations, including concerns about scalability, plastic waste generation, and potential leachables from the plastic materials. While they are effective for volumes up to 2,000 liters, larger-scale production still relies on traditional stainless-steel systems. Additionally, regulatory compliance and supply chain stability for single-use components are critical considerations for manufacturers. Innovations in bioprocessing, such as hybrid systems combining SUBs with stainless steel, aim to balance flexibility with sustainability. As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to evolve, the adoption of SUBs is expected to increase, driven by advancements in bioprocess technology and the growing demand for cost-effective, agile manufacturing solutions.





Single-use Bioreactors Market Insights

North America dominated the global single-use bioreactors market in 2024, driven by its strong biopharmaceutical industry. Major players like Pfizer, Moderna, and Amgen are at the forefront of adopting advanced bioprocessing technologies, fueled by the rising demand for biologics, cell and gene therapies, and personalized medicine. The region’s focus on flexible manufacturing solutions makes single-use bioreactors an attractive choice due to their efficiency and adaptability.

Regulatory bodies such as the FDA play a crucial role in fostering innovation, while the presence of leading manufacturers and research institutions accelerates product development. Additionally, increasing investments in biotechnology infrastructure and a growing number of clinical trials are boosting the demand for scalable and cost-effective production technologies.

The widespread adoption of single-use bioreactors in North America is attributed to their flexibility, scalability, and operational efficiency. Biopharmaceutical companies benefit from quicker production setups, seamless batch transitions, and reduced contamination risks, ensuring product safety and quality in highly regulated environments. Unlike conventional stainless-steel systems that require extensive cleaning and sterilization, single-use bioreactors minimize downtime and lower operational costs, making them particularly appealing to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and smaller biotech firms.

With the industry shifting towards smaller batch sizes and continuous processing, single-use bioreactors provide the adaptability needed to meet evolving production demands. Market expansion in the U.S. is further supported by ongoing product innovations. For instance, in October 2021, Agilitech, a U.S.-based company, introduced a bioreactor controller capable of managing up to two single-use bioreactors with capacities between 30 L and 2,000 L. Its versatile design ensures compatibility with multiple bioreactor brands, reflecting the industry's commitment to enhancing manufacturing flexibility.

Overall, these factors are expected to drive substantial growth in the North American single-use bioreactors market throughout the forecast period.

Single-use Bioreactors Market Dynamics

The single-use bioreactors market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, driven by increasing adoption in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The shift from traditional stainless steel bioreactors to disposable systems is primarily fueled by the demand for cost reduction, flexibility, and impro

ved efficiency in biologics production. As biopharma companies increasingly focus on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), cell therapies, and gene therapies, single-use systems are becoming the preferred choice due to their ability to minimize contamination risks and accelerate production timelines.

One of the key drivers of the SUB market is the rising investment in biologics and biosimilars. With regulatory agencies pushing for faster approvals and cost-effective manufacturing, biopharma companies are leveraging single-use technologies to streamline processes and reduce capital expenditures. Additionally, CDMOs are major adopters of SUBs, as these systems allow them to handle multiple projects with different process requirements without extensive cleaning and validation procedures.

Despite its advantages, the single-use bioreactor market faces challenges, including concerns about scalability and plastic waste disposal. While SUBs are widely used in early-stage development and clinical manufacturing, large-scale commercial production still relies on traditional stainless steel bioreactors due to volume limitations. Additionally, sustainability concerns regarding the disposal of plastic-based bioreactors have prompted industry players to explore recycling initiatives and biodegradable alternatives.

Technological advancements, such as improved sensor integration, automation, and hybrid bioreactor systems (combining single-use and stainless steel), are shaping the future of the market. Innovations in bioreactor design are enhancing process control and data analytics, making SUBs more viable for large-scale operations. Companies are also investing in high-density cell culture technologies to maximize productivity in smaller bioreactors.

Looking ahead, the single-use bioreactors market is poised for continued expansion, particularly in emerging markets where biopharmaceutical infrastructure is growing. The increasing adoption of continuous bioprocessing and intensified upstream processing is expected to further boost demand. As the industry addresses scalability and sustainability challenges, the next wave of innovation will likely focus on optimizing single-use systems for commercial-scale production while minimizing environmental impact.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Single-use Bioreactors Market CAGR ~16% Single-use Bioreactors Market Size by 2032 ~USD 10 Billion Key Single-use Bioreactors Companies Getinge AB, Agilitech, WuXi Biologics, mAbxience, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, Cytiva Life Sciences, Merck KGaA, Bionet, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation, Distek, Inc., AGC Biologics, Celltainer, Applikon Biotechnology, Biolinx Labsystems, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Solaris Biotech, Synthecon, among others

Single-use Bioreactors Market Assessment

Single-use Bioreactors Market Segmentation Single-use Bioreactors Market Segmentation By Capacity: ≤10 L, 11–100 L, 101–500 L, 501–1,500 L, and Above 1,500 L Single-use Bioreactors Market Segmentation By Product: System and Accessories Single-use Bioreactors Market Segmentation By Type: Stirred Tank Bioreactors, Wave-Induced Bioreactors, Bubble-Column Bioreactors, and Others Single-use Bioreactors Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

