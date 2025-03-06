New York, USA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The increasing occurrence of oral diseases and traumatic injuries worldwide largely fuels the growing demand for zygomatic and pterygoid implants. Conditions like periodontal disease, edentulism, and maxillofacial trauma are major contributors to tooth loss and upper jawbone deterioration, highlighting the need for innovative implant solutions.

DelveInsight’s Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading zygomatic and pterygoid implant companies’ market shares, challenges, zygomatic and pterygoid implant market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market zygomatic and pterygoid implant companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global zygomatic and pterygoid implant market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the zygomatic and pterygoid implant market, the zygomatic implants category secured a significant revenue share in 2024.

Notable zygomatic and pterygoid implant companies such as Danaher Corporation, Noris Medical, Biotec Dental Impant, SIN Implant System, IDC Implant & Dental Company, BioLine Dental Implants, Southern Implants, B&B Dental Implant Company, BioHorizons, Titaniumfix, Implance, Institut Straumann AG, DSI Dental Solutions, JDentalCare, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., and several others, are currently operating in the zygomatic and pterygoid implant market.

and several others, are currently operating in the zygomatic and pterygoid implant market. In November 2023, the International Journal of Oral Implantology published the first-ever consensus on zygomatic implants, marking a pivotal milestone for both the ZAGA Centers Network and the broader clinical community involved in zygomatic implant rehabilitation. This consensus reflects the culmination of months of collaborative research and expert input, setting a new standard for clinical practice.

Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Overview

Zygomatic and pterygoid implants are advanced solutions for patients with severe maxillary bone loss who are not candidates for traditional dental implants due to insufficient bone volume. Zygomatic implants are long, specially designed titanium screws that anchor into the zygomatic (cheek) bone, providing a stable foundation for dental prostheses. These implants are often used in cases of extreme bone resorption, trauma, or previous implant failure, eliminating the need for complex bone grafting procedures. The procedure involves precise surgical placement, typically using guided techniques to ensure optimal integration and long-term success. Zygomatic implants have a high success rate and allow for immediate or early loading of prosthetic teeth, significantly improving patients' oral function and aesthetics.

Pterygoid implants, on the other hand, are designed to be anchored in the pterygoid plate of the sphenoid bone, located at the back of the maxilla. These implants offer an alternative for patients with posterior maxillary bone loss, particularly in cases where sinus augmentation or bone grafting is not viable. Pterygoid implants provide strong posterior support, improving the stability of full-arch prosthetic restorations while reducing treatment time compared to grafting procedures. Their placement requires a high level of surgical expertise due to the anatomical complexity of the region. When used in combination with zygomatic implants, pterygoid implants enable the rehabilitation of patients with severe maxillary atrophy, restoring both function and aesthetics without the need for extensive reconstructive surgery.





Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Insights

North America led the zygomatic and pterygoid implant market in 2024, capturing the largest share among all regions. This dominance is largely attributed to the rising incidence of oral disorders, an increasing number of trauma cases, an aging population, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, a favorable regulatory landscape that supports product approvals and launches further reinforces the region’s market position.

Maxillofacial surgeries related to cancer significantly contribute to market growth. According to the American Cancer Society (2024), approximately 58,450 new cases of oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2024. Treatment often involves the surgical removal of affected tissues, including portions of the maxilla (upper jaw), leading to substantial bone loss that complicates the use of traditional implants. Zygomatic and pterygoid implants provide a viable alternative by anchoring into denser bones like the zygomatic bone (cheekbone), eliminating the need for bone grafting.

The growing elderly population in North America further drives demand. Older individuals are more prone to edentulism and atrophic maxilla, both of which require advanced rehabilitation solutions. Zygomatic implants allow for single-stage surgical placement with immediate loading protocols, offering faster recovery and improved quality of life—key benefits in a region with high healthcare awareness.

Moreover, the well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the United States and Canada ensures better access to advanced dental treatments. Continuous product innovations, strategic partnerships among key market players, and the presence of skilled dental professionals further support the adoption of zygomatic and pterygoid implants.

Given these factors, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the zygomatic and pterygoid implant market through the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. This sustained dominance will be driven by epidemiological trends, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on patient-centric care.

Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Dynamics

The zygomatic and pterygoid implant market has gained significant attention in recent years due to increasing demand for advanced dental solutions, particularly for patients with severe bone loss in the maxillofacial region. These implants serve as a viable option for patients who are not candidates for traditional dental implants due to insufficient bone structure. Zygomatic implants, which anchor into the zygomatic bone, and pterygoid implants, which are placed near the pterygoid region of the skull, offer solutions for those with complex dental restoration needs. This market's growth is driven by an aging population, increasing awareness about cosmetic dentistry, and technological advances in implant design and surgical techniques.

Key factors influencing the market dynamics include the development of more efficient and safer implant materials, improved diagnostic tools, and minimally invasive procedures. The integration of computer-assisted surgery and 3D imaging technologies has played a pivotal role in enhancing the precision and predictability of zygomatic and pterygoid implant procedures. These innovations reduce patient recovery times and the overall risk of complications, thereby increasing the attractiveness of these treatments for both patients and dental professionals.

Furthermore, rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging markets, contribute to the growth of this sector. As more individuals become able to afford high-end dental procedures, the demand for zygomatic and pterygoid implants continues to rise. In addition, there is a growing trend toward aesthetic dental procedures, with patients increasingly seeking implants that provide long-term solutions for both functional and cosmetic purposes. The ability to restore both aesthetics and chewing function in a single treatment option makes these implants highly appealing.

Despite the growth potential, challenges such as the high cost of the procedures and the need for specialized training for dental professionals may hinder the broader adoption of these implants. However, as the technology matures and becomes more accessible, it is expected that the market will continue to expand, with more cost-effective solutions emerging in the coming years. Additionally, the development of implants with longer-term stability and reduced risk of failure will be crucial to sustaining growth in this niche market.

Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Assessment

Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Segmentation Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Segmentation By Implant Type: Zygomatic Implants and Pterygoid Implants Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Segmentation By Application: Maxillary Sinuses, Severe Maxillary Atrophy, and Others Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implant Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

