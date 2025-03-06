DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Legacy Professionals LLP Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Legacy Professionals LLP (“Legacy Professionals”). Legacy learned of suspicious activity on or about April 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Legacy Professionals LLP

Legacy Professionals is a certified public accounting firm with experience serving employee benefit plans, labor organizations, and nonprofit entities.

What happened?

In April 2024, Legacy Professionals detected suspicious activity within its computer network. Following this, Legacy launched an investigation and determined that certain personal information may have been affected as a result of this data breach. Then, on February 27, 2025, Legacy Professionals filed a Notice of Data Breach with the Attorney General of Maine.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Names

Social Security Numbers

Driver’s license or state ID numbers



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Legacy Professionals, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Legacy Professionals data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.