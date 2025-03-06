Globus Medical to feature ExcelsiusFlex™ for Total Knee Arthroplasty at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons Annual Meeting

AUDUBON, Pa., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced it will participate in the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in San Diego, Calif., from March 10-14, 2025.

Join Globus at booth #2517 to learn about the comprehensive Globus Medical product portfolio across Spine, Trauma, and Joint Reconstruction procedures; Enabling Technology; Power Tools; and Regenerative Biomaterials segments.

Globus will be featuring one of its latest technology innovations, the ExcelsiusFlex™ surgical robotic navigation system for Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA), alongside its Total Joints Arthroplasty implant portfolio*. Engineered to outperform, ExcelsiusFlex™ with TKA Application consolidates accuracy, procedural flexibility, and surgeon-centric design while allowing customization of workflow for surgeon preferences, imaging modalities, and patient needs.

Globus will also feature the PRECICE™ Intramedullary Limb Lengthening Portfolio, our Power Tools Portfolio including the DuraPro™ Oscillating System, and the Harvest™ SmartPrep™ 3 autologous biologic centrifuge platform.

Globus welcomes AAOS attendees to attend a reception to meet members of the Globus Medical team and learn more about our technology offerings.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 – 5:30pm – 8:30pm

Globus Medical Reception

San Diego Wine & Culinary Center

200 Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA



Globus Medical will also be hosting a booth tour for analysts and investors to see our latest innovative technologies and solutions in person at the conference.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 – 1:00pm – 1:45pm

Globus Medical Investor Relations Booth Tour

AAOS Conference Floor, Booth #2517

"AAOS provides us with the unique opportunity to showcase our comprehensive portfolio of musculoskeletal procedures and enabling technology," said John Mulcahy, Chief Commercial Officer at Globus Medical. "We look forward to connecting with our surgeon partners and showcasing our latest procedural innovations including the next generation in robotics for TKA applications."

Learn more about our events at AAOS: https://www.globusmedical.com/events/conferences/aaos-2025/

Learn more about our Globus Medical Product Portfolio: https://www.globusmedical.com/musculoskeletal-solutions/

*ExcelsiusFlex is indicated for use with the GENflex2™ and ACTIFY™ Total Knee Systems.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, regenerative biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Globus Medical and NuVasive to integrate, their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Investor contact:

Brian Kearns

610-930-1800

investors@globusmedical.com

Media contact:

Moran Chavez

media@globusmedical.com