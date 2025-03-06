Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

 Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2024 2023 Change  2024 2023Change
Revenue$ 246,816 $213,758 15% $906,776$892,3962%
Operating income  15,892  23,510 (32%)  79,842 84,622(6%)
EBITDA (1)   40,565  45,276 (10%)  171,845 168,9612%
Cashflow  43,413  44,457 (2%)  162,435 163,321(1%)
Net income (loss)  10,102  (7,861)nm  60,725 41,59446%
Attributable to shareholders  10,116  (7,847)nm  60,801 41,62546%
            
Per Share Data (Diluted)           
EBITDA (1)$1.04 $1.11 (6%) $4.33 $4.115%
Cashflow$1.12 $1.09 3% $4.10 $3.973%
            
Attributable to shareholders:           
Net income (loss)$0.26 $(0.19)nm $1.53 $1.0151%
            
Common shares (000’s)(4)           
Basic 38,171 39,975 (5%)  39,080 40,409(3%)
Diluted 38,828 40,623 (4%)  39,662 41,147(4%)
            
        December 31 December 31 
Financial Position at       2024 2023Change
Total Assets      $937,708$861,6589%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)79,171 100,834(21%)
Working Capital (2)       78,737 123,439(36%)
Net Debt (3)       434 -nm
Shareholders’ Equity       571,043 530,7588%
            

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful


Total Energy’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 reflect relatively stable industry conditions in Canada and Australia and lower drilling and completion activity levels in the United States (the “U.S.”).   Included in the 2024 financial results is the contribution from Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. (“Saxon”) from March 7, 2024 when Saxon was acquired. 2024 fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by $4.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 as a result of foreign exchange translation differences.     

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2024  2023 Change 2024  2023 Change
Revenue$83,878 $74,700 12% $319,612 $287,333 11% 
EBITDA (1)$18,556 $23,880 (22%)$75,970 $75,710 - 
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 22%  32% (31%) 24%  26% (8%)
Operating days(2)  2,490   2,588 (4%)  10,177   10,311 (1%)
Canada  1,650   1,890 (13%)  6,604   6,913 (4%)
United States  122   356 (66%)  1,155   2,052 (44%)
Australia  718   342 110%   2,418   1,346 80% 
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars$ 33,686  $28,864 17% $ 31,405  $27,867 13% 
Canada  27,515   27,162 1%   26,481   26,076 2% 
United States  35,787   30,483 17%   29,329   28,700 2% 
Australia  47,511   36,582 30%   45,847   35,791 28% 
Utilization 26%  30% (13%) 27%  30% (10%)
Canada 24%  27% (11%) 23%  25% (8%)
United States 11%  32% (66%) 26%  47% (45%)
Australia 46%  74% (38%) 44%  74% (41%)
Rigs, average for period 105  94 12%  104  94 11% 
Canada 76  77 (1%) 77  77 - 
United States 12  12 -  12  12 - 
Australia 17  5 240%  15  5 200% 

(1)   See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Fourth quarter CDS segment activity was lower in 2024 compared to 2023 due to a substantial decline in U.S. activity, an extended holiday shutdown in Canada and shutdowns in Australia due to extended wet weather conditions. Saxon contributed $21.4 million of CDS segment revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024.   Negatively impacting segment EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 were expenses incurred with the reactivation of several upgraded rigs in Australia and Canada. The substantial year over year increase in fourth quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon’s deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates as well as increased rates received for recently upgraded drilling rigs.   

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2024  2023 Change 2024  2023 Change
Revenue$18,973 $19,544 (3%)$78,587 $84,906 (7%)
EBITDA (1)$7,794 $6,927 13% $31,752 $30,904 3% 
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 41%  35% 17%  40%  36% 11% 
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars$12,656 $14,139 (10%)$56,262 $55,041 2% 
Pieces of rental equipment 7,820  7,700 2%  7,820  7,700 2% 
Canada 6,880  6,790 1%  6,880  6,790 1% 
United States 940  910 3%  940  910 3% 
Rental equipment utilization 19%  18% 6%  18%  18% - 
Canada 16%  16% -  16%  16% - 
United States 38%  33% 15%  34%  35% (3%)
Heavy trucks 68  67 1%  68  67 1% 
Canada 47  46 2%  47  46 2% 
United States 21  21 -  21  21 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.


RTS segment revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased compared to 2023 due to lower activity levels in the U.S. Despite lower U.S. revenues, fourth quarter segment EBITDA increased in 2024 compared to a 2023 due a 3% year over year increase in Canadian revenue and a 41% increase in segment operating margin resulting from a change in the mix of equipment operating and lower equipment reactivation costs in both Canada and the U.S.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2024  2023 Change 2024  2023 Change
Revenue$116,397 $95,439 22% $413,944 $417,646 (1%)
EBITDA (1)$17,356 $14,074 23% $65,151 $53,817 21% 
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 15%  15% -  16%  13% 23% 
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 50,988  39,496 29%  50,988  39,496 29% 
Canada 17,298  13,856 25%  17,298  13,856 25% 
United States 33,690  25,640 31%  33,690  25,640 31% 
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 76%  67% 13%  76%  73% 4% 
Canada 72%  76% (5%) 70%  77% (9%)
United States 78%  61% 28%  79%  70% 13% 
Sales backlog at period end, $ million$189.0  $162.8 16% $189.0  $162.8 16% 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2024 fourth quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2023 due to increased fabrication, parts and service and rental activity in both Canada and the U.S. Improved fabrication efficiencies and a significant increase in compression horsepower on rent contributed to the year over year increase in segment EBITDA for 2024.   The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $26.2 million compared to the $162.8 million backlog at December 31, 2023 and remained consistent with the $189.0 million backlog at September 30, 2024.
  
Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
  2024  2023 Change 2024  2023 Change
Revenue$27,568 $24,075 15% $94,633 $102,511 (8%)
EBITDA (1)$3,191 $3,997 (20%)$14,535 $19,833 (27%)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 12%  17% (29%) 15%  19% (21%)
Service hours(2)  25,673   24,631 4%   92,980   106,551 (13%)
Canada  14,028   13,293 6%   51,257   52,281 (2%)
United States  2,058   4,707 (56%)  11,301   23,488 (52%)
Australia  9,587   6,631 45%   30,422   30,782 (1%)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars$ 1,074  $977 10% $ 1,018  $962 6% 
Canada  956   931 3%   960   949 1% 
United States  884   924 (4%)  883   969 (9%)
Australia  1,287   1,109 16%   1,165   980 19% 
Utilization(3) 28%  29% (3%) 26%  31% (16%)
Canada 28%  26% 8%  26%  26% - 
United States 19%  47% (60%) 26%  59% (56%)
Australia 36%  25% 44%  29%  29% - 
Rigs, average for period 79  79 -  79  79 - 
Canada 55  56 (2%) 55  56 (2%)
United States 12  11 9%  12  11 9% 
Australia 12  12 -  12  12 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Fourth quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2024 as compared to 2023 due to increased activity in Canada and Australia that offset a substantial decline in U.S. activity. Segment EBITDA was lower as higher operating income in Canada was more than offset by the decline in United States operating income due to lower activity and lower operating income in Australia due to activity shutdowns resulting from extended wet weather conditions. Also negatively impacting 2024 fourth quarter operating income and EBITDA in Australia and Canada were expenses incurred to reactivate upgraded rigs.

Corporate

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, execution of its 2024 capital expenditure program and the integration of the Saxon acquisition. Including the acquisition of Saxon and net of disposals, $136.1 million of capital expenditures were made in 2024.

Total Energy exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with $78.7 million of positive working capital, including $38.4 million of cash, and $105 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. Included in current liabilities is a $40.9 million mortgage loan that matures in April of 2025. Total Energy expects to repay this debt at maturity when approximately $40.2 million of principal will be outstanding. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt at December 31, 2024 was 4.45%.

Outlook

Global political and economic uncertainty, including recent threats of tariffs, continues to impair visibility for the energy services industry. Despite this uncertainty, industry conditions remain relatively stable. Contributing to this stability are substantial ongoing investment to increase North American LNG export capacity, a strong Asian LNG market and the recent completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Canada.    The expected completion of the LNG Canada liquified natural gas export facility in mid-2025, and the resultant 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of additional demand for Canadian natural gas, continues to provide a tailwind for Canadian natural gas drilling and completion activity despite relatively weak Canadian natural gas spot market prices.

Total Energy’s previously announced 2025 preliminary capital budget of $61.9 million includes $34.3 million of growth capital. Included in 2025 growth capital is $27.8 million for Canadian drilling and service rig upgrades and $6.5 million for continued growth of the North American natural gas compression rental fleet and parts and service business. In addition, $16.6 million of 2024 growth capital primarily related to Australian drilling and service rig upgrades carried into 2025. Upgrades to one Saxon drilling rig were completed and said rig commenced drilling in mid-February under a long term contract. Upgrades to another Saxon drilling rig and an Australian service rig are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025 after which they will commence operations under long term contracts. An additional $27.6 million has been budgeted for 2025 capital maintenance and includes equipment recertifications and maintenance in all business segments as well as the purchase of new drill pipe. Total Energy expects to fund its capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of Total Energy has declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents an 11% increase from the fourth quarter 2024 dividend. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2024 Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(audited)

   December 31 December 31
   2024  2023 
      
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $38,419 $47,935 
Accounts receivable  149,048  137,604 
Inventory  104,091  98,179 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  17,640  16,735 
   309,198  300,453 
      
Property, plant and equipment  622,499  557,152 
Deferred income tax asset  1,958  - 
Goodwill  4,053  4,053 
  $937,708 $861,658 
      
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $125,106 $116,794 
Deferred revenue  47,225  39,321 
Contingent consideration  2,878  - 
Income taxes payable  4,508  9,771 
Dividends payable  3,429  3,198 
Current portion of lease liabilities  6,368  5,880 
Current portion of long-term debt  40,947  2,050 
   230,461  177,014 
      
Long-term debt  70,000  90,947 
      
Lease liabilities  9,171  9,887 
      
Deferred income tax liability  57,033  53,052 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Share capital  239,269  251,283 
Contributed surplus  5,279  4,805 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (11,219) (25,506)
Non-controlling interest  245  521 
Retained earnings  337,469  299,655 
   571,043  530,758 
      
  $937,708 $861,658 


Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

   Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
   2024  2023  2024  2023 
   (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
          
Revenue $246,816 $213,758  $906,776 $892,396 
          
Cost of services  190,267  155,976   681,359  678,246 
Selling, general and administration  13,729  13,242   51,241  46,828 
Other expense (income)  2,185  (92) 1,465  (300)
Share-based compensation  599  729   2,539  2,186 
Depreciation  24,144  20,393   90,330  80,814 
Operating income  15,892  23,510   79,842  84,622 
          
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  529  1,373   1,673  3,525 
Finance costs, net  (1,838) (12,235) (8,156) (17,425)
Net income before income taxes  14,583  12,648  73,359  70,722 
          
Current income tax (recovery) expense  1,738  17,077   8,828  17,217 
Deferred income tax expense  2,743  3,432   3,806  11,911 
Total income tax expense  4,481  20,509   12,634  29,128 
          
Net income (loss) $10,102 $ (7,861 )$60,725 $41,594 
          
Net income (loss) attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company $10,116 $ (7,847 )$60,801 $41,625 
Non-controlling interest  (14)  (14) (76) (31)
          
Income (loss) per share         
Basic $0.27 $ (0.20 )$1.56 $1.03 
Diluted $0.26 $ (0.19 )$1.53 $1.01 
          

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

   Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
   2024  2023  2024  2023 
   (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
          
Net income $10,102 $(7,861)$60,725 $41,594 
          
Foreign currency translation  7,016  (1,440) 14,287  (8,474)
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 7,016  (1,440) 14,287  (8,474)
          
Total comprehensive income  $17,118 $(9,301)$75,012 $33,120 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company $17,132 $(9,287)$75,088 $33,151 
Non-controlling interest  (14) (14) (76) (31)


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

   Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
   2024  2023  2024  2023 
   (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
Cash provided by (used in):         
          
Operations:         
Net income for the period $10,102 $(7,861)$60,725 $41,594 
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:         
Depreciation  24,144  20,393  90,330  80,814 
Share-based compensation  599  729  2,539  2,186 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  (529) (1,373) (1,673) (3,525)
Finance costs, net  1,838  12,235  8,156  17,425 
Foreign currency translation  4,580  (136) 4,244  (4,420)
Current income tax (recovery) expense  1,738  17,077  8,828  17,217 
Deferred income tax expense  2,743  3,432  3,806  11,911 
Income taxes paid  (1,802) (39) (14,520) 119 
Cashflow  43,413  44,457  162,435  163,321 
Changes in non-cash working capital items:         
Accounts receivable  (1,755) 25,373  (11,444) 16,977 
Inventory  12,268  3,285  (5,912) (6,565)
Prepaid expenses and deposits  (877) 7,319  (905) 2,112 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (8,054) (15,805) 13,842  (5,325)
Deferred revenue  (6,252) (14,265) 7,904  (24,574)
Cash provided by operating activities  38,743  50,364  165,920  145,946 
Investing:         
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (26,052) (15,611) (91,090) (75,242)
Cash paid on acquisition  -  -  (47,350) - 
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment  610  5,106  2,315  11,516 
Changes in non-cash working capital items  (12) (5,599) 3,248  (3,107)
Cash used in investing activities  (25,454) (16,104) (132,877) (66,833)
Financing:         
Advances of long-term debt  -  -  65,000  - 
Repayment of long-term debt  (25,516) (10,500) (47,050) (26,991)
Repayment of lease liabilities  (1,824) (1,198) (6,958) (5,912)
Dividends to shareholders  (3,453) (3,198) (13,743) (12,142)
Repurchase of common shares  (3,621) -  (21,474) (13,587)
Shares issued on exercise of stock options  -  -  64  42 
Partnership distributions  -  -  (200) - 
Interest paid  (2,335) (1,314) (18,198) (6,649)
          
Cash used in financing activities  (36,749) (16,210) (42,559) (65,239)
          
Change in cash and cash equivalents  (23,460) 18,050  (9,516) 13,874 
          
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  61,879  29,885  47,935  34,061 
          
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $38,419 $47,935 $38,419 $47,935 
          

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate  Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)   
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$ 83,878  $ 18,973  $ 116,397  $ 27,568  $ -  $ 246,816  
             
Cost of services  63,398    8,900    94,877    23,092    -    190,267  
Selling, general and administration  2,092    2,404    4,267    1,418    3,548    13,729  
Other income   -    -    -    -    2,185    2,185  
Share-based compensation  -    -    -    -    599    599  
Depreciation   12,623    5,237    2,824    2,638    822    24,144  
Operating income (loss)  5,765    2,432    14,429    420    (7,154)  15,892  
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment  168    125    103    133    -    529  
Finance costs, net  (11)  (145)  (102)  (16)  (1,564)  (1,838)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes  5,922    2,412    14,430    537    (8,718)  14,583  
             
Goodwill  -    2,514    1,539    -    -    4,053  
Total assets  423,165    163,591    267,342    76,439    7,171    937,708  
Total liabilities  82,208    26,212    104,385    5,088    148,772    366,665  
Capital expenditures  12,955    5,522    2,913    4,648    14    26,052  


  Canada  United States  Australia  International  Total 
                
Revenue$ 119,518  $ 81,221  $ 46,077  $- $ 246,816  
Non-current assets (2)  364,380    139,969    122,203   -   626,552  


As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)   
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$74,700 $19,544 $95,439 $24,075 $- $213,758 
             
Cost of services 47,897  10,485  78,813  18,781  -  155,976 
Selling, general and administration 3,436  2,260  3,294  1,324  2,928  13,242 
Other income (85) (35) 113  -  (85) (92)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  729  729 
Depreciation 9,668  5,111  2,528  2,853  233  20,393 
Operating income (loss) 13,784  1,723  10,691  1,117  (3,805) 23,510 
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 428  93  855  27  (30) 1,373 
Finance costs, net (21) (50) (110) (23) (12,031) (12,235)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 14,191  1,766  11,436  1,121  (15,866) 12,648 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 364,968  169,847  255,055  69,398  2,390  861,658 
Total liabilities 64,810  29,502  93,980  6,383  136,225  330,900 
Capital expenditures 6,282  1,446  7,669  208  6  15,611 


  Canada  United States  Australia  International  Total 
                
Revenue$116,289 $77,779 $19,690 $- $213,758 
Non-current assets (2) 384,448  129,817  46,940  -  561,205 

 (1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
 (2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate  Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)   
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$ 319,612  $ 78,587  $ 413,944  $ 94,633  $-  $ 906,776  
             
Cost of services  234,409    38,833    333,330    74,787    -    681,359  
Selling, general and administration  9,516    8,971    15,775    5,420    11,559    51,241  
Other income   -    -    -    -    1,465    1,465  
Share-based compensation  -    -    -    -    2,539    2,539  
Depreciation   47,292    20,465    10,823    9,907    1,843    90,330  
Operating income (loss)  28,395    10,318    54,016    4,519    (17,406)  79,842  
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment  283    969    312    109    -    1,673  
Finance costs, net  (66)  (275)  (423)  (80)  (7,312)  (8,156)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes  28,612    11,012    53,905    4,548    (24,718)  73,359  
             
Goodwill -   2,514    1,539    -    -    4,053  
Total assets  423,165    163,591    267,342    76,439    7,171    937,708  
Total liabilities  82,208    26,212    104,385    5,088    148,772    366,665  
Capital expenditures 43,717    12,964    18,176    16,219    14    91,090  


  Canada  United States  Australia  International  Total 
                
Revenue$414,238 $341,323 $ 148,261 $2,954 $906,776 
Non-current assets (2) 364,380  139,969  122,203  -  626,552 


As at and for the year ended December 31, 2023 audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)   
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$287,333 $84,906 $417,646 $102,511 $- $892,396 
             
Cost of services 201,363  46,210  352,079  78,594  -  678,246 
Selling, general and administration 10,988  8,634  13,416  4,448  9,342  46,828 
Other income (65) (35) 25  -  (225) (300)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  2,186  2,186 
Depreciation 37,775  19,731  10,350  11,944  1,014  80,814 
Operating income (loss) 37,272  10,366  41,776  7,525  (12,317) 84,622 
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 663  807  1,691  364  -  3,525 
Finance costs, net (65) (113) (463) (74) (16,710) (17,425)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 37,870  11,060  43,004  7,815  (29,027) 70,722 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 364,968  169,847  255,055  69,398  2,390  861,658 
Total liabilities 64,810  29,502  93,980  6,383  136,225  330,900 
Capital expenditures 46,810  7,223  14,452  6,516  241  75,242 


  Canada  United States  Australia  International  Total 
                
Revenue$419,618 $381,396 $91,382 $- $892,396 
Non-current assets (2) 384,448  129,817  46,940  -  561,205 

 (1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
 (2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1)EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2)Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3)Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4)Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 16 to the Company’s 2024 Financial Statements.


Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

