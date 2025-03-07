SOUNDHOUND ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SoundHound AI, Inc. on Behalf of SoundHound Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SoundHound AI, Inc. (“SoundHound” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SOUN) on behalf of SoundHound stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SoundHound has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2025, SoundHound filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the SEC, stating that the Company would be unable to file its 10-K annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, within the prescribed time period. The Notification of Late Filing said that "[d]ue to the complexity of accounting for [the Company's prior acquisitions of Synq3, Inc. and Amelia Holdings, Inc.], the Company requires additional time to prepare financial statements and accompanying notes." The Notification of Late Filing further stated that the Company "has identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. These material weaknesses continue to exist as of December 31, 2024. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K within the fifteen-day period provided under Rule 12b-25, no later than by March 18, 2025." Following this news, SoundHound stock dropped 5.8% on March 4, 2025.

