Arco Vara is expanding its development activities in Kristiine

A subsidiary of Arco Vara, Aktsiaselts Kodulahe II OÜ, has purchased properties with a building permit at Spordi 3a and 3b Kristiine Tallinn. The development will consist of two buildings and 7,600 m2 of residential real estate (gross building area) with an underground parking lot. The buildings will have a total of 56 apartments, several of which have a balcony or terrace. Pre-sales of Spordi 3a and 3b apartments will begin in the second quarter of 2025, and homeowners will receive the keys by the end of 2026. The total investment in the project is 15 million euros. The buildings will be built by Arco Vara's construction company Arco Tarc OÜ.

Kristina Mustonen, CEO of Arco Vara AS, “We were looking for a project where construction activities could start immediately. Spordi 3a and 3b are a unique development project that aligns with Arco Vara’s values. Arco Vara’s goal is to create high-quality and efficiently planned homes that meet customer expectations. We focus on understanding the desires of the homebuyer and have taken into account the needs of a modern lifestyle in this development as well.”





