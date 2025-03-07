Nusano’s Jzaneen Lalani Named to Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology List

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Technology Report has named Jzaneen Lalani to its Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2024 list. Lalani is the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Nusano, a physics company working to bring supply stability and innovation to healthcare and industrial markets using radioisotopes, including next-generation cancer radiotherapeutics.

“Jzaneen is a trusted leader and guiding voice in our company,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Her intelligence, insights and people skills make Nusano better every day and inspire our teams to reach new heights. Jzaneen is at the center of our efforts to improve human health, pioneer alternative energy solutions, and enable multiple industries. She is deeply deserving of this award.”

Lalani has over 20 years’ experience managing life sciences companies across a wide variety of functional areas, including as a Chief Operating Officer, and as General Counsel at public and privately held companies. As CBO, she oversees the company’s human resources, legal, government affairs, and special projects functions, including construction of the company’s radioisotope production facility in West Valley City, Utah.

Opening this year, the Nusano facility combines proven technology from universities and world-class research centers with the company’s patented ion source. The result is the first significant advancement in radioisotope production in decades – a platform that’s more efficient than existing methods and able to produce more than 40 radioisotopes in high volumes.

“I am humbled to be nominated by my teammates for this honor,” said Lalani. “The work Nusano is doing has the potential to forever change how cancers are treated and support innovation across multiple industries.”

“My success comes from all those who uplifted me during my career, and the power of teamwork. It is a joy and honor to now be able to continue this tradition and support the next generation of leaders changing the world for the better.”

The Healthcare Technology Report is an internet publisher and market research firm covering market developments, corporate actions, investment activity, and executive insights related to the healthcare technology industry. Lalani and the other members of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology list were honored at an event in New York City on March 6, 2025.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

