GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF (MRAL) and GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF (MVLL) Launch Today

New York, New York, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a leading provider of high-conviction exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is excited to announce the launch of two new leveraged ETFs: GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF (MRAL) and GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF (MVLL). These funds, set to debut today, offer investors a way to express bullish views on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) and Marvell Technology. (NASDAQ: MRVL) with amplified exposure.

GraniteShares specializes in providing ETFs designed for sophisticated investors looking to capitalize on high-conviction opportunities. The new leveraged ETFs will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of MARA and MRVL, respectively.

Why Investors Look to MARA and Marvell Technology

High-Conviction Trading with Leveraged ETFs

MRAL and MVLL are designed for traders who seek to take advantage of short-term movements in MARA and MRVL with magnified exposure. These ETFs provide an efficient way to capitalize on momentum in two of the most followed stocks in their respective industries. By offering 2x daily leveraged exposure, the funds enable sophisticated investors to implement tactical trades based on market trends, earnings announcements, or macroeconomic events.

“GraniteShares continues to build on its mission of providing high-conviction investment opportunities,” said Will Rhind, Founder of GraniteShares. “With MRAL and MVLL, investors now have leveraged access to two of the most exciting stocks in the market today—one in the rapidly evolving digital asset space and the other in cutting-edge semiconductor technology.”

These new ETFs join the growing suite of GraniteShares leveraged single-stock ETFs, which provide traders with targeted exposure to some of the most actively traded names in the market.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing innovative ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs, offering products on major U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian stock exchanges. With a focus on high-conviction investing, the company continues to push the boundaries of ETF innovation to meet the needs of today’s traders and investors.

Disclaimer:

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Leveraged ETFs seek daily investment results that correspond to a multiple of the performance of an underlying index or security. Due to the compounding of daily returns, holding periods of greater than one day can result in performance that differs from the stated multiple. These ETFs are intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with leverage and seek short-term tactical trading strategies.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Additional risks include Risk of the Underlying Stock, Derivatives Risk, Leverage Risk, Price Participation Risk, and Market Volatility Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.