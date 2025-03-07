AI Powered Storage Market to Reach USD 190.18 Billion by 2032, growing at a 25.58% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Powered Storage Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The AI Powered Storage Market Size was valued at USD 24.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 190.18 billion by 2032, growing at a 25.58% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.”

Rapid Growth in AI-Powered Storage Market Driven by Intelligent and Secure Data Management

AI-powered storage systems use artificial intelligence to learn, adjust, and optimize data handling in hybrid cloud environments. They come as virtual appliances, hardware, or cloud services and enhance data life cycle management while maintaining secure and optimized data movement. With advanced security features and encryption, they successfully counter possible threats. Enterprises, telecom, government, and cloud service providers are embracing AI-powered storage more and more. The market is growing strongly, driven by the increasing need for intelligent, scalable, and secure storage technology that can support large and intricate data environments.

AI-Powered Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 24.55 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 190.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.58% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Storage System (Direct Attached Storage, Network Attached Storage, Storage Area Network)

• By Storage Architecture (File Based, Object Based)

• By Storage Medium (Hard Disk Drive, Solid State Drive)

• By End-User (Enterprise, Telecom Companies, Cloud Service Providers, Government Bodies) Key Drivers • AI-Powered Storage Solutions are Essential to Manage the Exponential Growth of Data Across Industries Efficiently.



• Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Drive the Development of Smarter, More Efficient Storage Solutions.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Storage Medium, HDD Segment Dominates AI-Driven Storage Market, Holding 59% Revenue Share in 2023

In 2023, the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) segment led the AI-driven storage market, capturing the largest revenue share of around 59%. This dominance is attributed to HDDs' affordability and large storage capacity. For years, HDDs have been the standard for large-scale data storage, offering vast amounts of data at a low cost per gigabyte. They remain widely used in applications where high-speed performance is not a primary requirement, making them ideal for markets such as backup and archiving, where cost-effective storage solutions are essential for managing large data volumes.

By End-User, Enterprise Segment Dominates AI-Based Storage Market, Contributing 31% Revenue in 2023

The enterprise segment led the AI-based storage market in 2023, accounting for approximately 31% of total revenue, driven by the increasing reliance on AI-powered solutions to manage large volumes of business data. Industries such as retail, healthcare, and banking generate substantial amounts of structured and unstructured data, necessitating efficient storage and rapid retrieval. AI-based storage solutions enhance data management, improve security, and offer scalability, making them the preferred choice for enterprises seeking high-performance, reliable storage systems that can support their growing data needs.

By Storage Architecture, File- and Object-Based Storage Architecture Dominates AI-Powered Storage for Handling Unstructured Data

File- and object-based storage architecture was at the forefront of the AI-powered storage market in 2023, addressing increasing demand for optimized data management solutions. Artificial intelligence applications create large quantities of unstructured data like images, videos, and sensor data, and that needs scalable and adaptable storage infrastructure. File- and object-based systems provide transparent access, retrieval, and management of information throughout hybrid cloud infrastructures. They can also accommodate distributed computing and big-scale artificial intelligence workloads and thus are the favored option, optimizing their performance and access to data for AI-centric businesses.

North America Leads AI-Powered Storage Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America led the AI-powered storage market in 2023 as a result of fast-paced progress in AI, cloud computing, and big data analytics. North America enjoys considerable investments in AI infrastructure by key technology companies, businesses, and cloud service providers. Increased uptake of AI by healthcare, financial, and IT sectors drives the demand for high-performance storage offerings. Furthermore, government strategies favoring AI research and digitalization add to North America's dominance of AI-powered storage adoption.

Asia Pacific is also likely to witness the fastest growth of the AI-powered storage market based on rising AI adoption in most industries. The growing digital economy in the region, higher investment in AI-based technologies, and surging cloud service providers are the factors that drive this tremendous growth. China, Japan, and India are heavily investing in artificial intelligence development and research, driving the need for high-end storage solutions. Moreover, data generation growth in smart cities, IoT, and industrial automation quickens the pace for scale-out AI-enabled storage systems.

