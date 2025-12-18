Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market Size to Reach USD 4.66 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 10.19% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global transcatheter mitral valve market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2025 (Estimated) and is projected to reach USD 4.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.19% over the forecast period 2026–2033.

The strong growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of mitral regurgitation and other structural heart diseases, particularly among the aging population. Rising preference for minimally invasive procedures over conventional open-heart surgeries, due to reduced hospital stays and faster recovery times, is significantly accelerating the adoption of transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) and repair technologies. Continuous innovation in valve design, imaging guidance, and delivery systems is further supporting market expansion.





The U.S. transcatheter mitral valve market, valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2025 (Estimated), is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.60%, driven by favorable reimbursement policies and increasing procedural volumes.

Statistical Insights

In 2025E, more than 15% of patients diagnosed with moderate-to-severe mitral regurgitation were considered eligible for transcatheter mitral valve therapies due to high surgical risk profiles.

Approximately 65% of transcatheter mitral valve procedures were performed in patients aged 65 years and older, highlighting the strong correlation between aging demographics and market demand.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices, holding the largest market share of 54.88% in 2025E, are driven by their minimally invasive nature, lower procedural risk, and strong clinical acceptance for treating mitral regurgitation in high-risk and elderly patients. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Devices, growing at the fastest CAGR of 12.45%, are gaining traction due to technological advancements, expanding clinical evidence, and their effectiveness in treating complex mitral valve anatomies where repair options are limited.

By Valve Type

Bioprosthetic Valves dominate the market with a 79.88% share in 2025E, driven by superior biocompatibility, lower risk of thrombosis, and reduced dependence on long-term anticoagulation therapy. Their continued innovation and improved durability also support their position as the fastest-growing valve type, registering a CAGR of 9.20%, particularly among elderly and high-risk patient populations.

By Implantation Approach

The Transseptal implantation approach, accounting for 48.84% of the market in 2025E, leads due to its minimally invasive access, reduced complication rates, and faster patient recovery. Its position as the fastest-growing approach, at a CAGR of 13.00%, is supported by advancements in imaging technologies, catheter design, and increasing physician preference for less invasive cardiac procedures.

By Indication

Mitral Regurgitation represents the largest indication segment with a 67.91% market share in 2025E, driven by its high prevalence among aging populations and patients with heart failure. The segment also shows strong momentum, growing at a CAGR of 11.20%, supported by favorable clinical outcomes and expanding treatment guidelines.

By End-User

Hospitals hold the majority share of 74.42% in 2025E, driven by the availability of advanced cardiac care infrastructure, specialized clinicians, and comprehensive peri-procedural support. At the same time, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, growing at a rapid CAGR of 14.25%, benefit from rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, cost efficiency, and shorter patient recovery timelines.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies dominate distribution with a 67.44% share in 2025E, supported by integrated procurement systems, immediate availability during procedures, and strong physician reliance on in-house supply chains. In contrast, Online Pharmacies, expanding at the highest CAGR of 18.30%, are driven by digital healthcare adoption, streamlined logistics, competitive pricing, and increasing preference for convenient procurement channels.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the transcatheter mitral valve market with 42.37% share in 2025E, supported by advanced cardiovascular care and strong adoption of minimally invasive interventions. Only in the U.S., over 1.2 million patients have moderate-to-severe MR that generates a steady pool of patients for treatment with transcatheter repair and mitral replacement devices. The Asia Pacific transcatheter mitral valve market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.71%, making it the fastest-growing region worldwide. More than 3 million people are diagnosed with severe left-sided mitral regurgitation each year in China and India, driving demand for less invasive solutions.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Edwards Lifesciences received CE Mark approval for its SAPIEN M3 system, the first transfemoral transcatheter mitral valve replacement therapy for patients unsuitable for surgery or repair.

, Edwards Lifesciences received CE Mark approval for its SAPIEN M3 system, the first transfemoral transcatheter mitral valve replacement therapy for patients unsuitable for surgery or repair. In June 2025, Medtronic advanced its APOLLO trial evaluating the Intrepid TMVR device, enrolling over 2,500 patients with severe symptomatic mitral regurgitation.

