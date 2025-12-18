Refurbished Smartphone Market Size to Surpass USD 209.07 Billion by 2033, at 11.3% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refurbished Smartphone Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Refurbished Smartphone Market Size was valued at USD 88.78 billion in 2025E and is expected to grow to USD 209.07 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over 2026-2033.”

Expansion of Online Sales to Drive Market Growth Globally

The market for used smartphones has grown significantly, particularly in developing nations, thanks in large part to the rise of e-commerce platforms. The increasing number of reconditioned cellphones available on internet marketplaces has allowed consumers to buy dependable and reasonably priced gadgets without compromising quality. By making calculated investments and acquisitions to strengthen their position, numerous rivals in the industry are capitalizing on this trend.

Get a Sample Report of Refurbished Smartphone Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4133

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Gazelle

Decluttr

Back Market

Amazon Renewed

Best Buy Outlet

Apple Certified Refurbished

Samsung Certified Pre-Owned

Swappa

BuyBackWorld

GameStop

Glyde

Blinq

Quick Mobile Fix

MusicMagpie

The iOutlet

eBay Refurbished

Walmart Restored

PayMore Stores

RefurbMe

FoneGiant

Refurbished Smartphone Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 88.78 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 209.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.3% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Refurbished Phones, Used Phones)

• By Pricing Range (Low-priced Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones (Less than $200), Mid-Priced Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones ($200-$500), Premium Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones (More than $500)

• By Sales Channel (Online/ e-Commerce Sales of Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones, Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sold at Physical Retail Stores)

• By Application (Individual, Businesses)





Purchase Single User PDF of Refurbished Smartphone Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4133

Challenges Related to Quality and Reliability Can Hamper Market Growth Globally

The perception that brand-new smartphones are more reliable and of higher quality than reconditioned ones is a major barrier. Many buyers continue to have doubts about the longevity and functionality of refurbished products as they think they are obsolete, broken, or worn gadgets. Even though respectable businesses use stringent testing, repair, and certification procedures to ensure that refurbished equipment are as functional as new ones, it can be difficult to dispel this misconception.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The refurbished phones dominated with 53% of the market's total revenue share. The growing consumer desire for affordable options over high-priced flagship models is fueling this domination. Refurbished phones are used devices that have been carefully tested, repaired, and checked for quality to make sure they work properly before being sold again.

By Pricing

In 2025E, the individual consumer sector dominated the refurbished smartphone market with a substantial 62% revenue share. The primary cause of this noteworthy percentage is the increased demand for high-quality, reasonably priced smartphones from consumers who are cost-conscious and want the newest technology without having to buy brand-new gadgets.

By Sales Channel

The refurbished smartphone market is dominated by online and e-commerce sales in 2025E because of its ease, more product selection, affordable prices, and approved warranty schemes. Due to consumer preferences for gadget inspection, rapid availability, and increased confidence in organized offline refurbishing chains, physical retail locations are predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2033.

By Application

Due to frequent gadget replacement cycles and cost requirements, individual consumers will be the largest application category in 2025E. Business usage is predicted to grow at the quickest rate between 2026 and 2033 as more companies use refurbished cellphones to achieve sustainability and cost-effective workforce mobility.

Regional Insights:

With a 33% market share, North America dominated the refurbished smartphone industry in 2025E. This supremacy is mostly due to growing customer desire for reasonably priced cellphones and growing sustainability and environmental consciousness. Refurbished smartphones are becoming more and more popular among consumers in the U.S. and Canada due to their affordability and guaranteed quality, with major players, such as Apple, Samsung, and Amazon playing important roles.

The Asia Pacific area expected to be the fastest-growing market for refurbished smartphones from 2026 to 2033, driven by increasing consumer desire for affordable technology and heightened environmental awareness. This increase is being driven by nations, such as China, India, and Japan, where a growing middle class is looking for affordable substitutes for new technology. Companies including Xiaomi and Huawei have introduced initiatives to sell certified refurbished smartphones at reasonable costs, marking major advancements in refurbishing processes in China.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Refurbished Smartphone Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4133

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Orange Belgium introduced a new online store for secondhand smartphones in collaboration with Recommerce. The company offers a two-year warranty for its products. It is striving to lessen CO2 emissions.

, Orange Belgium introduced a new online store for secondhand smartphones in collaboration with Recommerce. The company offers a two-year warranty for its products. It is striving to lessen CO2 emissions. In August 2023, ReFit Global introduced a digital platform for reconditioned smartphones. The company offers its products at an incredible 50% discount.

Exclusive Sections of the Refurbished Smartphone Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT QUALITY & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand the competitive positioning of refurbished smartphones by analyzing brand and model market share, device grading standards, resale lifespan, performance reliability, and software and OS compatibility rates.

– helps you understand the competitive positioning of refurbished smartphones by analyzing brand and model market share, device grading standards, resale lifespan, performance reliability, and software and OS compatibility rates. PRICING & COST STRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate economic attractiveness by comparing refurbished versus new device ASPs, refurbishment cost components, warranty expenses, and price gap trends across flagship, mid-range, and budget segments.

– helps you evaluate economic attractiveness by comparing refurbished versus new device ASPs, refurbishment cost components, warranty expenses, and price gap trends across flagship, mid-range, and budget segments. SUPPLY CHAIN & PARTS AVAILABILITY METRICS – helps you identify sourcing risks and operational efficiency by tracking refurbishment center locations, supplier concentration for key components, and reverse logistics performance for returns and recycling.

– helps you identify sourcing risks and operational efficiency by tracking refurbishment center locations, supplier concentration for key components, and reverse logistics performance for returns and recycling. DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you assess go-to-market effectiveness through channel-wise sales mix across e-commerce, retail, carrier partnerships, and direct-to-consumer models.

– helps you assess go-to-market effectiveness through channel-wise sales mix across e-commerce, retail, carrier partnerships, and direct-to-consumer models. REGULATORY, CONSUMER PROTECTION & ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE – helps you understand regulatory exposure and sustainability alignment by analyzing refurbished electronics regulations, warranty and return standards, e-waste compliance, and regional safety certifications.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.