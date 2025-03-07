Global eClinical Solutions Market Size to Hit USD 31.90 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eClinical Solutions Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global eClinical Solutions Market size was valued at USD 9.82 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31.90 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. This strong growth is mainly supported by the rise in digital technology adoption in clinical research and the increasing need for seamless data management systems. The report contains the current scenario of the eClinical solutions market and its driving factors for the rapid growth of the market.

Electronic systems using computerized methods are creating a revolution in data collection, management, and analysis for clinical trials. Digital solutions—such as eClinical tools (for Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA), etc.)—are often essential for improving trial efficiency, maximizing cost savings, and increasing data quality. In addition to this, there has been an increase in clinical trial complexity, as well as an increase in regulation requirements, pushing the demand for more advanced digital tools.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Fountayn (formerly Datatrak International, Inc.) – Unified eClinical Platform

Unified eClinical Platform Oracle – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One

Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Calyx (formerly part of Parexel International Corporation) – Calyx CTMS, Calyx EDC, Calyx IRT

Calyx CTMS, Calyx EDC, Calyx IRT Medidata (Dassault Systèmes) – Medidata Rave EDC, Medidata Rave CTMS, Medidata eCOA, Medidata RTSM

Medidata Rave EDC, Medidata Rave CTMS, Medidata eCOA, Medidata RTSM CRF Health (Signant Health) – Signant SmartSignals eCOA, Signant SmartSignals EDC

Signant SmartSignals eCOA, Signant SmartSignals EDC Clario (ERT and Bioclinica) – Clario eCOA, Clario EDC, Clario CTMS, Clario RTSM

Clario eCOA, Clario EDC, Clario CTMS, Clario RTSM eClinicalWorks – eClinicalWorks EHR & PM Solutions (includes clinical trial management features)

eClinicalWorks EHR & PM Solutions (includes clinical trial management features) Merative (IBM Watson Health) – Merative Clinical Development

Merative Clinical Development Anju Software – Anju eClinical Suite, Anju CTMS, Anju EDC

Anju eClinical Suite, Anju CTMS, Anju EDC eClinical Solutions – elluminate Clinical Data Cloud

elluminate Clinical Data Cloud MaxisIT – MaxisIT Integrated Clinical Trial Data Platform

MaxisIT Integrated Clinical Trial Data Platform IQVIA – IQVIA Orchestrated Clinical Trials Suite, IQVIA EDC, IQVIA CTMS

IQVIA Orchestrated Clinical Trials Suite, IQVIA EDC, IQVIA CTMS Castor – Castor EDC, Castor eConsent, Castor ePRO

Castor EDC, Castor eConsent, Castor ePRO Veeva Systems – Veeva Vault EDC, Veeva Vault CTMS, Veeva Vault eTMF

eClinical Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.82 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 31.90 billion CAGR CAGR of 14.02% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing complexity of clinical trials and the rising adoption of digital technologies in drug development.

Segment Insights

By Product:

For instance, the CTMS segment led the market in revenue share in 2023 with 22.2% of overall revenue. These systems allow for centralized tracking of clinical trial processes, real-time tracking and data management, and are important when dealing with complex trials. On the other hand, the eCOA segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as these platforms enhance data quality by directly collecting information from clinicians, observers, and patients, thereby increasing the validity of trial outcomes.

By Delivery Mode:

In 2023, the cloud and web-based segment accounted for 93.3% of revenue share due to easy accessing, scalability, and low-cost infrastructure. It allows you to seamlessly integrate and access the data needed for many multi-center clinical trials in real time. From about the small market share right now, on-premise solutions are expected to grow immensely as organizations value data security and alignment with internal policies.

By Development Phase:

The Phase III accounted for 51.3% of the market in 2023 representing extensive data collection and enrolling many participants.) On the other hand, Phase I will show the fastest growth during the forecast period with increasing adoption of eClinical solutions for improving data quality and process efficiency in early-phase trials.

By End-use:

In 2023, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) were the dominant players in the market, accounting for a 37.5% revenue share. The increasing trend of clinical trials outsourcing to CROs, due to its benefits in reducing expenses and time required for studies, is further strengthening the adoption of eClinical solutions in this segment. Moreover, big pharma and big biotech firms are generally forecasted to benefit heavily from their increased implementation of these solutions to generate efficient trials and perform data management functions.

eClinical Solutions Market Segmentation

By Product

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Safety Solutions

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

Electronic Consent (eConsent)

By Delivery Mode

Web and Cloud based

On- Premise

By Development Phases

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By End-use

Hospitals/Healthcare providers

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest revenue share of 48.5% in 2023, owing to the stringent healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in R&D, and early uptake of innovative technologies. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the entire prediction span due to increased clinical trial activity, better healthcare infrastructure, and increased digitization in several countries including China and India. However, the eClinical solutions market carries diverse dynamics which are indeed regional – this stays true as well for the mentalities of commercial companies นาย் business, thereby even reinforcing the regional solutions.

Recent Developments

February 2020: eClinical Solutions LLC has added 20 new customers, including three contract research organisations (CROs) and thrived collaborations with 16 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies which enhanced its market footprint over the year. Additionally, the company announced GenAI innovations including a GenAI-powered chatbot and Clean Progress Tracking to lower cycle times and accelerate performance at scale.

Dec 2024: eClinical Solutions Partners with Snowflake to Combine the Power of the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud The partnership will streamline clinical data management, strengthen AI-driven analytics, and build a cohesive data ecosystem to transform healthcare.

October 2024: Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, released a next-generation eCOA platform built to maximise patient engagement and data quality. It easily integrates with the existing clinical trial management systems and provides capabilities for almost real time data capture and analysis.

Statistics and Trends

In 2023, roughly 85 Percent of pharmaceutical companies have incorporated eClinical solutions into their clinical trial operations, marking a major transition towards digitalization in the industry.

The average reductions in the cost of clinical trials associated with organizations implementing eClinical solutions (30%) are attributed to improved data management and a reduction in monitoring costs.

Compared to conventional methods, eCOA platforms improved data accuracy by 25%, increasing reliance on trial outcomes.

According to a study, eClinical solutions can help shorten clinical trials by at least 20%, allowing new treatments to reach the market sooner.





