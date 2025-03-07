Amaranth Oil Market Projected to Reach USD 2002.11 Million by 2032 | Rising Demand for Natural and Functional Ingredients Driving Growth

Austin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The amaranth oil market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 2002.11 Million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.21% from 2024 to 2032.”

Amaranth oil possesses high squalene, anti-inflammatory properties, and its ability to improve cardiovascular health are some of the factors that have resulted in increasing awareness regarding its health benefits among end users leading to growth in the market. Additionally, recent trends of using plant-based ingredients across the food and beverage industry along with an increased consumer interest towards organic and sustainable products contribute towards the market growth. With its great moisturizing and anti-aging properties, amaranth oil is increasingly used in skincare & personal care products. Personal care brands are introducing amaranth oil into their product portfolios, driven by consumers increasingly looking for plant-based, cruelty-free formulations. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is researching its use in other disease area, including cholesterol management, joint health, and the immune system, among others, adding to the demand. Furthermore, the amaranth oil market is likely to be highly influenced by to increasing need of natural bioactive components promoted by regulatory bodies across the globe.





Amaranth Oil Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 769.43 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 2002.11 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Extraction (Supercritical Fluid CO2 Extraction Process, Cold Pressing Process, Organic Solvent (Hexane) Extraction Process, Others),

•By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Aroma, Others) Key Drivers • Growing demand for functional foods incorporating amaranth oil which drives market growth.

Which Region Leads the Amaranth Oil Market Growth?

Europe held the largest market share around 42% in 2023. This is due to the high consumption of natural and organic ingredients due to the high demand from the consumers in the region and also, the high demand for amaranth oil from the cosmetics personal care, and food supplement sector. With the increasing consumption of clean-label products and sustainable sourcing in European countries, manufacturers have capitalized on high-purity amaranth oil. The presence of a robust regulatory framework in the region, coupled with stress on stricter quality standards, also augments innovations and ensures product safety. In addition, massive investment in research and development and government adoption of sustainable agriculture have strengthened supply chain fortification and enhanced production capacity. These combined factors are responsible for Europe taking the first spot in the global amaranth oil market.

Market Segmentation

By Extraction Process

Cold pressing process dominated the market, accounting for approximately 40% of the total share in 2023. This method of extraction preserves the oil’s bioactive compounds, including high squalene content, making it highly preferred for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceutical applications. Cold-pressed amaranth oil is widely utilized in anti-aging skincare products due to its superior antioxidant properties, which help reduce wrinkles and improve skin hydration. The growing preference for chemical-free and minimally processed oils in the personal care and health industries is supporting the dominance of this segment.

By Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics emerged as the dominant application segment in 2023, capturing nearly 32% of the market share. Amaranth oil is extensively used in skincare products, haircare formulations, and anti-aging creams due to its high squalene and omega fatty acid content. The rising demand for natural, organic, and plant-based beauty products has propelled its adoption in premium skincare brands. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients has led to a surge in demand for natural alternatives, further driving the market.

The food and beverage segment is also witnessing rapid growth as amaranth oil is being increasingly used as a nutritional supplement and cooking oil. Its high omega-3 content and cholesterol-lowering properties make it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry is incorporating amaranth oil into medicinal formulations aimed at improving cardiovascular health and immune function.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Nature’s Aid launched a premium line of cold-pressed amaranth oil skincare products, emphasizing sustainable sourcing and high squalene content to enhance skin hydration and elasticity.

