Arctic Gateway Group and Genesis Fertilizers Join Forces to Diversify Supply Chains and Grow Canada’s Prairie Economy

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural producers on the Canadian Prairies stand to benefit from a collaboration between Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) and Genesis Fertilizers Limited Partnership (Genesis Fertilizers), which is focussed on cutting fertilizer import and export costs, improving supply chain reliability, and expanding market reach. The parties have entered into a letter of intent to establish a framework for cooperation between AGG and Genesis Fertilizers to enhance business opportunities and facilitate the development of efficient logistical and supply chain solutions. The parties seek mutually beneficial new import and export shipments in 2025 and beyond.

Genesis Fertilizers and AGG will cooperate to source and import phosphate and ammonium sulphate supply from international vendors as feedstock for the products to be produced at Genesis Fertilizers’ proposed 1,128 MTPA nitrogen fertilizers facility to be built at Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan, and the parties seek to distribute such supply domestically through facilities at the Port of Churchill and the planned SuperCenter distribution network of Genesis Fertilizers. Currently, this feedstock is brought into Canada from the United States by other importers.

"This new collaboration with AGG is a significant step forward for Genesis Fertilizers, and is made possible by the substantial work AGG has done to strengthen the efficiency and reliability of the Hudson Bay Railway and grow the capabilities of the Port of Churchill," said Jason Mann, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Fertilizers. "With AGG's reliable port and rail infrastructure, along with the shorter route to world markets offered by Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor, we can reduce transportation costs and improve supply chains for both domestic and international markets. This initiative is further supported by Genesis Fertilizers' extensive network of global partners, including PwC, MNP, DL&EC, Stantec, PCL, CARBONCO, thyssenkrupp, Stamicarbon and Whitecap Resources who provide expertise in finance, engineering, and infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and strategic growth."

"This collaboration with Genesis Fertilizers speaks to the value AGG can provide to Western Canada’s agricultural and resource industries, which we need more than ever given trade uncertainty with the United States,” said Chris Avery, CEO of AGG. "Working together we can diversify western Canadian trade routes via the shorter route AGG provides to world markets, and continue to step up and serve Canadian businesses and families with northern import and export optionality."

In addition, AGG aims to utilize Genesis Fertilizers’ transportation and storage needs to expand its logistical capabilities and grow their operations. By collaborating on best practices for storage, shipping, distribution, and supply chain management, AGG aims to create operational efficiencies that will benefit both organizations. This collaboration is expected to increase shipping and rail traffic, optimize the use of AGG's rebuilt infrastructure, and establish a strong new relationship with a key player in the Canadian fertilizer industry. Both companies are also committed to increasing jobs and training for Indigenous and northern communities through this increased economic activity.

Genesis Fertilizers seeks to leverage AGG's port and rail infrastructure to efficiently link its fertilizer products to key markets, reducing lead times and costs. By tapping into new and emerging markets that AGG's network provides access to, Genesis Fertilizers aims to enhance the growth potential for the plant’s production. The collaboration with AGG will also foster timely delivery and optimized supply chains for fertilizer distribution to both domestic and international markets.

This collaboration underscores the benefits of farm producers partnering with northern communities and Indigenous groups to strengthen Canada’s agricultural resilience. By fostering these relationships, producers can contribute to a more stable and sustainable food supply chain, ensuring long-term benefits for all Canadians.

About Genesis Fertilizers

Genesis Fertilizers is proposing to finance, design and construct a new, highly efficient nitrogen fertilizer production and distribution system that serves today’s modern farmer. This will be comprised of a central production facility constructed near low-cost raw materials serving a Western Canadian network of strategically located farmer-centric distribution centres. Genesis Fertilizers’ is a privately held limited partnership, and its securities do not trade on any exchange.

About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada’s only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, which operates from The Pas to Churchill.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information and statements (“forward-looking statements”) that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future results or events, are based upon internal plans, intentions, current expectations and reasonable beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested therein. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipate”, “assume”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “forecast”, “continue”, “contemplate”, “propose”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “if”, “to be”, “aim”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “plan”, “target”, “objective”, “project”, “potential”, “outlook”, “subject to”, “working toward” and similar or other expressions indicating or suggesting future results or events.

Forward-looking statements are not promises of future outcomes. There is no assurance that the results or events indicated or suggested by the forward-looking statements, or the plans, intentions, expectations or beliefs contained therein or upon which they are based, are correct or will in fact occur or be realized. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the construction of the Genesis Fertilizers’ fertilizer plant; the impact of the collaboration on fertilizer supply chains; the availability of domestic and international markets; the availability and impact of the strategic collaboration on opportunities and training for indigenous and northern communities; and the impact of the foregoing on Genesis Fertilizers products and operations.

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the current views of AGG and Genesis Fertilizers, but the assessments and assumptions upon which they are based may prove to be incorrect. Although AGG and Genesis Fertilizers believe that these underlying assessments and assumptions are reasonable based on currently available information, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, depend upon the accuracy of such assessments and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific, many of which are beyond AGG and Genesis Fertilizers’ control, that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties are numerous and include, but are not limited to: Genesis Fertilizers’ access to the significant amounts of required capital and debt financing for construction and initial operation of the fertilizer plant and distribution supercenters; general economic, business and industry conditions; risks related to the sourcing of feedstock and the manufacturing of fertilizer; and the availability of domestic and international markets and supply chains, including any trade-related disputes which could impact international markets and supply chains.

