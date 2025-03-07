Bigbank 2024 Audited Annual Report

The Management Board of Bigbank has compiled the audited Annual Report for 2024. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 26 February, there are no differences in the financial results.

The consolidated Annual Report for 2024 of Bigbank AS is attached to this announcement and is also available on the bank’s investor page: https://investor.bigbank.eu/reports.

The report will be presented for approval at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Growth in Operating Volumes in 2024

Total assets grew to 2.78 billion euros, increasing by 491 million euros (+21%).

The deposit portfolio grew to 2.39 billion euros, increasing by 456 million euros (+24%).

The gross loan portfolio grew to 2.2 billion euros, increasing by 535 million euros (+32%).

Net profit totalled 32.3 million euros.

Return on equity (ROE) stood at 12.5%.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 December 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to nearly 2.8 billion euros, with equity close to 270 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 167,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Tel: +372 53 930 833

Email: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee

