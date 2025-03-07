Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Announces Return of Award-Winning Outdoor Summer Concert Series

SEATTLE, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for an unforgettable summer as Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel proudly announces the return of its Summer Concert Series, featuring two weekends of high-energy performances from legendary and rising artists. The highly anticipated event will take place June 6-8 and July 24-27, 2025 at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel’s Mountain View Plaza, bringing music lovers together for an electrifying outdoor experience with breathtaking views of the Cascade Mountains.

This year’s star-studded lineup includes:

June 2025 -

June 6: Melanie Fiona with The Gap Band

June 7: P.O.D.

June 8: Joel Chan

July 2025 -

July 24: Parliament-Funkadelic featuring George Clinton

July 25: HANSON

July 26: The Rumba Kings

July 27: Austin Jenckes with Special Guests

A Diverse and Local Celebration of Music

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel's diverse lineup features a rich blend of 24 local Native and non-Native musicians performing. These talented artists represent a wide range of genres and cultural influences, ensuring a unique and authentic experience that highlights the depth of the Pacific Northwest's vibrant music scene. By supporting both local talent and world-renowned performers, the casino continues to celebrate community, diversity, and artistic excellence.

“We take immense pride in reintroducing our entertainment program. In this endeavor, our team has been guided by a strong commitment to celebrate our culture and support the local entertainment community by offering a platform for these bands to showcase their talents. Our venue has a reputation for being inclusive and dedicated to creating opportunities for local artists, emerging acts, and indigenous performers. As we move into a larger space, we aim to broaden our efforts to provide even more opportunities for bands of all levels to perform.” –Troy Wyatt, Entertainment Operations Manager



Tickets & More Information

Tickets for the Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Summer Concert Series go on sale March 7, 2025 at www.snotickets.com.



For more details on artist lineups, world-class dining, and exclusive offers, visit www.snocasino.com or follow Snocasino on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.



About Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders, and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting. Featuring Washington’s first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, and 58 classic table games—including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat—Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers an unparalleled entertainment experience. Guests can also enjoy national entertainment acts, five distinct dining experiences, and the region’s best cigar lounge. Opening in summer 2025, the highly anticipated hotel expansion will introduce a world-class destination spa, a dynamic new sports bar, and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention space, further enhancing the casino’s offerings. For more information, visit www.snocasino.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Beltran

PR and Advertising Strategist

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel

(425) 429 -0845

abeltran@snocasino.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4a55d07-07c5-4389-a49f-08b15b95fbc8