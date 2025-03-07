Saga Communications, Inc. Provides Strategic Update in Advance of March 11 Earnings Call

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we” or “our”) today provided its shareholders with an update on the Company’s ongoing execution of its strategic plan in advance of its earnings call on March 11, 2025.

Saga Chief Executive Officer Chris Forgy stated, “Since Saga’s founding in 1986, we have endeavored to create and sustain a platform for which we can successfully acquire, develop, and operate broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business, including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. At present, Saga owns 82 FM radio stations, 31 AM radio stations, and 79 metro signals serving 28 markets. While we are proud of all that we have accomplished, we recognize that in a constantly evolving industry there is always more work to be done. As such, we remain committed to building positive relationships with our audiences and clients and positively impacting the local communities we serve, all while delivering robust value to our shareholders. Over the past year, we have taken and continue to take tangible steps to improve our financial results, increase our profitability, and strengthen our corporate governance.”

Strategic actions the Company has taken include:

Prioritizing a cost-effective digital strategy. The Company continues to pursue a digital strategy that has been carefully curated to focus on the needs of the consumer based on a deep understanding of consumer behavior in a digital advertising market that is ripe for disruption. Saga’s “Click, Visit, Call and Search” approach provides the advertiser with easy to understand and use solutions that help improve sales and retain consumers. The Company’s digital strategy differentiates itself from other digital solutions by providing higher margins and lower attrition customer focused offerings compared to the product-oriented offerings that currently exist.

Aligning costs and operating verticals. The Company committed during its annual budget review and approval process to identify potential efficiencies in operations that will enhance profitability without impacting our core operating strengths. The Company wishes to reiterate that while many of these actions are underway, we are actively seeking further opportunities to cut costs and increase profitability.

Enhancing our corporate governance and continuing to refresh Saga's Board of Directors. The Company continues to be committed to board refreshment and is currently in the process of recruiting a board member with significant digital marketing experience.

Evaluating non-core asset sales and stock repurchases. The Company continues its ongoing efforts to evaluate non-core asset sales with an intent to maximize value from these assets. Dependent on market and economic conditions, proceeds will be used for stock buybacks such as open market, block trades and other forms of buyback, dividends, and other shareholder enhancing strategies.

Saga’s Board of Directors (“Board”) and management team are working closely together to successfully execute the Company’s long-term strategy and realize value for its shareholders. Saga’s largest shareholder, TowerView LLC, is represented on the Board by Michael Schechter, and is fully supportive of the Company’s strategic direction. The Company also regularly engages with its other investors and appreciates their continued support of Saga.

Gate City Nominations

The Company confirmed that a Saga shareholder, Gate City Capital Management, LLC (“Gate City”), has submitted notice nominating four candidates to stand for election to the Board at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“2025 Annual Meeting”). As the Board and management team consider all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, the perspectives of shareholders are important. Saga has attempted to engage constructively with Gate City and will continue to do so. Regrettably, Gate City appears to misunderstand Saga’s business, the changing landscape in which the Company operates, and the strategy Saga is pursuing. Gate City’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding Saga are based on faulty assumptions and contain numerous unfounded assertions that could mislead the Company’s shareholders.

The management team looks forward to sharing an extensive update on Saga’s performance and strategy with all shareholders at the Company’s earnings call on March 11, 2025 at 11:00am EDT. The dial-in information for that call is as follows:

Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008

Conference Entry Code: 424193

The Board is composed of directors with the necessary combination of experience and expertise to successfully oversee the Company’s strategic plan. The board will evaluate Gate City’s nomination notice and present its recommendation with respect to the election of directors in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be filed with SEC and mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting. The date of the 2025 Annual Meeting has not yet been announced. Saga shareholders are not required to take any action with respect to the 2025 Annual Meeting and the election of directors at this time.

Saga’s earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and same station financial information. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

