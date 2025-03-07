Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Executive Announcements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce that Debbie Chalkley will be appointed Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of Fairfax India effective March 10, 2025. Debbie has been part of the Fairfax family for over 13 years, with her most recent role being the CFO of Onlia Insurance. Prior to being CFO of Onlia Insurance, Debbie held a number of roles, with increasing responsibility, at Northbridge Financial Corporation, including Vice President in both finance and information technology.

Amy Sherk, who is the current CFO of Fairfax India, will be appointed CFO of Fairfax, the controlling shareholder of Fairfax India, effective March 10, 2025. Amy will remain a Vice President of Fairfax India to ensure a seamless transition for her successor and to continue to contribute to the growth of the Company over the long term.

Prem Watsa, Founder of Fairfax India, commented, “Fairfax India is fortunate to have had the benefit of Amy’s leadership, expertise, dedication and financial acumen for the past six years. I have no doubt Amy will continue to thrive in her new role as CFO of Fairfax. We are also excited to welcome Debbie to the Fairfax India team and look forward to working with her during the next phase of Fairfax India’s growth. As I have said many times, we are lucky to have the executive depth within the Fairfax family to continue to execute sound succession planning.”

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.