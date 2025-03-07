Stran & Company Reports Financial Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

- Granted Listing Extension from Nasdaq Hearing Panel -

QUINCY, Mass., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

On March 3, 2025, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel informed the Company that it determined to grant the request of Stran to continue its listing on Nasdaq subject to three conditions. The first was that the Company become current on its financial filings, which the Company has met as of today through the filing of its Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024. The second was that the Company meet the Nasdaq minimum closing bid price requirement. As the Company previously reported, it received written notice on February 20, 2025 of regaining compliance with this requirement. The third was that the Company hold its annual shareholder meeting for 2024, which it intends to do in a timely manner following the filing of its Form 10-K for 2024.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, "We are pleased to report our third-quarter 2024 financial results, marking our return to full compliance with Nasdaq’s periodic financial reporting requirement. With this milestone behind us, only our annual meeting remains in order to regain full Nasdaq compliance. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, sales grew by 2.4% to $20.1 million. Despite some reduced customer spending in the second half of 2024, we are confident that the recent acquisition of Gander Group will be a catalyst for revenue growth in 2025. Additionally, we have maintained a strong financial position, with $17.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of September 30, 2024."

“Importantly, during the quarter we acquired the strategic assets of Gander Group. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to expanding our market presence and delivering greater value to our clients and shareholders. Gander Group’s industry-leading expertise in casino continuity and loyalty programs perfectly complements our promotional solutions, creating powerful cross-selling opportunities and operational efficiencies. Additionally, welcoming Gander Group’s leadership strengthens our capabilities, allowing us to further enhance our offerings and drive long-term growth."

"With our re-audited financials complete and filings up to date, we are fully focused on driving significant growth and expanding our market presence. As we look to 2025, we are optimistic about our trajectory, with strong organic growth opportunities and strategic initiatives positioning us for accelerated expansion. We look forward to capitalizing on these opportunities and reconnecting with our shareholders soon through our quarterly conference calls."

Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results

Sales increased 2.4% to approximately $20.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $19.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the Stran segment, the decrease was primarily due to lower spending from new and existing clients. For the Stran Loyalty Solutions, LLC (“SLS”) segment, the increase was due to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024.

Gross profit decreased 7.0% to approximately $6.0 million, or 29.5% of sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $6.4 million, or 32.5% of sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the Stran segment, the decrease in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to a decrease in sales of approximately $3.0 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in cost of sales of approximately $1.9 million. The decrease in gross profit margin for the Stran segment to 31.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 32.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors. For the SLS segment, the increase in the dollar amount was due to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was approximately $2.0 million, compared to net profit of approximately $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses along with the decrease in gross profit.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results

Sales increased 4.9% to approximately $55.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $53.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the Stran segment, the decrease was primarily due to lower spending from new and existing clients. For the SLS segment, the increase was due to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024.

Gross profit decreased 0.1% to approximately $17.0 million, or 30.6% of sales, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $17.1 million, or 32.1% of sales, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the Stran segment, the decrease in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to a decrease in sales of approximately $0.9 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in cost of sales of approximately $0.2 million. The decrease in gross profit margin for the Stran segment to 31.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 32.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors. For the SLS segment, the increase in the dollar amount was due to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was approximately $3.6 million, compared to net loss of approximately $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses.

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding synergies from its acquired businesses, its financial position and operating performance, its expectations regarding its business initiatives, the Company’s expectations about its operating performance, trends in its business, the effectiveness of its growth strategies, its market opportunity, and demand for its products and services in general. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS (unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,036 $ 8,059 Investments 6,934 10,393 Accounts receivable, net 13,748 16,223 Accounts receivable - related parties 1,092 853 Inventory 4,768 4,782 Prepaid corporate taxes 34 62 Prepaid expenses 1,310 953 Deposits 650 1,717 Other current assets 63 — Total current assets 38,635 43,042 Property and equipment, net 1,727 1,521 OTHER ASSETS: Intangible assets - customer lists, net 4,301 3,114 Intangible assets - trade name 654 — Goodwill 2,542 — Other assets 23 23 Right of use asset - office leases 930 1,336 Total other assets 8,450 4,473 Total assets $ 48,812 $ 49,036 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,194 $ 4,745 Accrued payroll and related 1,537 2,568 Unearned revenue 3,002 1,116 Rewards program liability 3,000 875 Sales tax payable 212 344 Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities 156 224 Current portion of installment payment liabilities 372 786 Current portion of lease liability 443 528 Total current liabilities 14,916 11,186 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities 763 763 Long-term installment payment liabilities 339 639 Long-term lease liability 491 798 Total long-term liabilities 1,593 2,200 Total liabilities 16,509 13,386 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 38,436 38,263 Accumulated deficit (6,156 ) (2,602 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 21 (13 ) Total stockholders’ equity 32,303 35,650 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 48,812 $ 49,036



