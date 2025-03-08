Grabar Law Office is Investigating Potential Price-Fixing Claims on Behalf of Businesses that Purchase Eggs Directly from Major Egg Producers

PHILADELPHIA, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grabar Law Office is investigating potential price-fixing and anticompetitive practices in the U.S. egg industry on behalf of businesses that directly purchase eggs from major egg producers. This investigation follows reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an antitrust probe into large egg producers amid soaring egg prices and allegations of supply manipulation.

Recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and POLITICO has highlighted concerns that the largest egg producers may have engaged in price-fixing by coordinating supply reductions and manipulating industry benchmarks. The DOJ has reportedly sent letters to key industry players, instructing them to preserve records of communications regarding pricing, production, and supply chain constraints.

The egg industry has faced scrutiny for its role in food inflation, with prices having surged dramatically in recent years. Some advocacy groups and lawmakers have alleged that leading producers have leveraged avian flu outbreaks as a pretext to artificially restrict supply and inflate prices. According to internal industry data, the impact of avian flu on overall egg production may have been overstated, raising questions about whether egg producers engaged in collusive conduct to maximize profits.

Major publicly traded companies that produce eggs include:

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. – The largest U.S. egg producer, which has reported record profits amid price surges.

Vital Farms, Inc. – A leading producer of pasture-raised eggs.

Post Holdings, Inc. – A food conglomerate with significant egg production operations through its subsidiary, Michael Foods.



In addition to these publicly traded firms, other major egg producers—including Rose Acre Farms, Versova Holdings, and Hillandale Farms—have been identified as key industry players.

Grabar Law Office encourages businesses that purchased eggs directly from these or other major egg producers to come forward with any information regarding potential overcharges or unfair market practices, and to learn more about the investigation and their rights. The firm is committed to ensuring that businesses are not victims of anti-competitive conduct that drives up costs and distorts the market.

For more information or to discuss potential claims, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/egg-pricing-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

About Grabar Law Office

Grabar Law Office is a nationally recognized law firm specializing in antitrust litigation and corporate accountability. The firm has a track record of holding large corporations accountable for anti-competitive behavior and protecting the rights of businesses and consumers.

