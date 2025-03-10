DIFI Announced Launch of New Certification Program

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) announced that it has launched its eagerly awaited Certification process, beginning with a self-certification test. As of March 10th both Keysight Technologies and Kratos Defense have completed the process. According to DIFI chairman Stuart Daughtridge, four additional companies will soon begin the certification process as well.

According to DIFI this is the first phase of its Certification program, which presently consists of the company running specified DIFI tests and submitting the results to its Certification Working Group, led by Wavestream’s principal engineer Keith King, for validation of compliance.

“The critical mass of DIFI compliance products in the satellite communications global ecosystem have led us to this point, where we are now having a backlog of products wanting to obtain DIFI certification of compliance. This will be a boost to companies who were the first-movers in adopting the standard and have built it into their products and technologies,” said DIFI Chairman Stuart Daughtridge. “We look forward to the next group of self-certifications, which we will shortly announce.”

For a full list of all DIFI members and companies with DIFI compatible products using its most current version of its standard who are attending the Satellite 2025 conference, visit https://dificonsortium.org/difi-at-sat25-march-10-2025/

An upcoming Webinar presented by DIFI on the new version of the standard is planned for Thursday, March 20th at 10:00 AM EST (3:00 PM GMT). For more information visit: www.dificonsortium.org

About DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

Contact:

Joni Sterlacci, Sr. Program Manager – joni.sterlacci@ieee-isto.org