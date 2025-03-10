Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 5 March 2025 – 7 March 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 10:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement - - - 5 March 2025 250,000 16.25 4,062,500 6 March 2025 250,000 16.02 4,005,000 7 March 2025 240,000 16.26 3,902,400 Total, week number 10 740,000 16.18 11,969,900 Accumulated under the program 740,000 16.18 11,969,900

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 94,159,230 own shares corresponding to 6.11 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

