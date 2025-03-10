Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 5 March 2025 – 7 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 10:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|5 March 2025
|250,000
|16.25
|4,062,500
|6 March 2025
|250,000
|16.02
|4,005,000
|7 March 2025
|240,000
|16.26
|3,902,400
|Total, week number 10
|740,000
|16.18
|11,969,900
|Accumulated under the program
|740,000
|16.18
|11,969,900
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 94,159,230 own shares corresponding to 6.11 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments