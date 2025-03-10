Food Basics is joining communities across Ontario to ‘Celebrate! Share! Enjoy!’ this Ramadan

Toronto, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Ontarians are celebrating Ramadan now than ever, though it is not officially recognized as a public holiday in Canada. Food Basics understands the key role that sharing a meal can play in building community and making the holiday feel less isolating. That’s why this Ramadan, Food Basics is partnering with three Muslim-based organizations including, International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), Muslim Society of Waterloo & Wellington Counties (Waterloo Masjid) and Muslim Neighbour Nexus (MNN), to bring Ontarians together to Celebrate! Share! Enjoy! the holy month through food and shared experiences.

During Ramadan – a month of sharing and togetherness – some Ontarians do not have access to the spaces to celebrate or the time and resources to participate in community events, making it difficult to focus on the spirit of the season. In response, Food Basics is partnering with IDRF to support their Feeding the Community program which works with food banks across the province to provide meals throughout Ramadan, and beyond.

Food Basics and IDRF are also connecting with two Ontario-based mosques; Waterloo Masjid and Muslim Neighbour Nexus, to ensure these communities have access to fresh and nutritious ingredients for their iftar meals. "Mosques play a crucial role in fostering community and support during Ramadan. Food Basics’ partnership with IDRF allows us to strengthen that support by ensuring more families have access to meals and a welcoming space to break their fast,” says Nabil Ali, COO at IDRF. Through these partnerships, Food Basics will support over 700 Ontarians celebrating Ramadan.

Hundreds of Ontarians gather at Waterloo Masjid and Muslim Neighbour Nexus each day to break their fasts and share in an iftar meal. "Food is a universal language that connects people across cultures, and Ramadan is a time when meals bring families and communities together. Through this partnership, Food Basics and IDRF are not just providing meals—we’re creating opportunities for people to experience the rich diversity of traditions that make our communities stronger,” says Nabil Ali.

Understanding that Ramadan is a season for sharing, Food Basics and IDRF are excited to be working together to strengthen the bonds within Ontario communities and ensure everyone has access to quality food during this blessed month. "Ramadan is a time of reflection, generosity, and community” adds Nabil Ali. “We’re grateful for Food Basics’ support in ensuring that families across Ontario have access to nutritious meals. Together, we’re making a meaningful difference where it’s needed most."

“We understand the deep significance Ramadan has for the Muslim community,” says Mo Hamoud, District Manager at Food Basics. “In partnering with Muslim-based organizations who are making a difference across Ontario, our aim is to uplift the work that they do so more Ontarians can celebrate and share in the spirit of the holy month.” Food Basics invites you to come together to share in the spirit of community this Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak!





About International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF)

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is a registered Canadian charity collaborating with global partners to drive impactful relief and development initiatives for over 40 years. They are committed to fighting food insecurity and uplifting communities in need. Grounded in Islamic principles of human dignity, self-reliance, social justice and equality, IDRF provides effective humanitarian aid and sustainable development wherever it’s needed globally. Their efforts span across borders, aiming to alleviate both immediate challenges, and long-term hardships. For more information, please visit idrf.ca .

About Muslim Neighbour Nexus (MNN)

MNN is a registered not-for-profit charitable organization serving the religious Islamic needs of the Churchill Meadows and Lisgar Communities of Mississauga – where the Muslim population is about 10,000. The focal point of MNN’s efforts is to build the community. Its vision is to become a well-organized and disciplined group of Canadian Muslims seeking Allah’s pleasure by pursuing excellence and striving for the personal and collective objectives of Islam within the Canadian mosaic as per the prophetic model. For more information, please visit https://mnnexus.ca/ .

About Muslim Society of Waterloo & Wellington Counties (Waterloo Masjid)

Founded in the early 1980s, Waterloo Masjid is the only Islamic center in Waterloo and is attended and managed by Muslims from many backgrounds. With a Muslim population of roughly 11,000, the Waterloo Masjid is a bustling center of Islamic and social activities for its Muslim community. Waterloo Masjid comprises a wide range of Muslim Canadians from many ethnic backgrounds such as from Asian, South Asian, African, European, and Middle-Eastern descent. The Masjid also has a full-time Imam who is a qualified Islamic scholar. For more information, please visit waterloomasjid.com .

About Food Basics

Since 1995, Food Basics has been helping customers save money on their grocery needs by providing Always More for Less. Food Basics operates on three guiding principles: Always Fresh, Always in Stock and Always at Great Prices. Food Basics is the discount banner of Metro Ontario Inc. and currently operates 145 stores across Ontario.

