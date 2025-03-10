Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 3 March to Friday 7 March, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,142
|169,665,970
|3 March 2025
|750
|12,615.6000
|9,461,700
|4 March 2025
|770
|12,227.8831
|9,415,470
|5 March 2025
|708
|12,299.2514
|8,707,870
|6 March 2025
|700
|12,182.9143
|8,528,040
|7 March 2025
|700
|12,112.0286
|8,478,420
|Total 3-7 March 2025
|3,628
|44,591,500
|Accumulated under the program
|17,770
|214,257,470
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|79,828
|978,819,743
|3 March 2025
|3,770
|12,821.1141
|48,335,600
|4 March 2025
|3,860
|12,411.7293
|47,909,275
|5 March 2025
|3,550
|12,467.4803
|44,259,555
|6 March 2025
|3,510
|12,358.1895
|43,377,245
|7 March 2025
|3,510
|12,348.9359
|43,344,765
|Total 3-7 March 2025
|18,200
|227,226,440
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,381
|12,484.9565
|29,726,681
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|100,409
|1,235,772,865
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 17,770 A shares and 218,765 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.49% of the share capital.
Copenhagen, 10 March, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
