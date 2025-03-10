Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 3 March to Friday 7 March, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 14,142 169,665,970 3 March 2025 750 12,615.6000 9,461,700 4 March 2025 770 12,227.8831 9,415,470 5 March 2025 708 12,299.2514 8,707,870 6 March 2025 700 12,182.9143 8,528,040 7 March 2025 700 12,112.0286 8,478,420 Total 3-7 March 2025 3,628 44,591,500 Accumulated under the program 17,770 214,257,470 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 79,828 978,819,743 3 March 2025 3,770 12,821.1141 48,335,600 4 March 2025 3,860 12,411.7293 47,909,275 5 March 2025 3,550 12,467.4803 44,259,555 6 March 2025 3,510 12,358.1895 43,377,245 7 March 2025 3,510 12,348.9359 43,344,765 Total 3-7 March 2025 18,200 227,226,440 Bought from the Foundation* 2,381 12,484.9565 29,726,681 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 100,409 1,235,772,865

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 17,770 A shares and 218,765 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.49% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 March, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





Attachments