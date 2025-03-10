Metirionic to Launch Bluetooth Channel Sounding Evaluation Kit

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Embedded World 2025, Metirionic GmbH, a leader in advanced wireless ranging and positioning technologies, proudly announces the launch of Metirionic’s Bluetooth® Channel Sounding Evaluation Kit for the Nordic nRF54L15 (DMK-54L). This combined platform enables secure high-precision distance measurements and real-time location services (RTLS) within the Bluetooth ecosystem.

Innovative product developers gain access to both an ultra-low-power and cost-optimized multiprotocol radio with integrated MCU, 1.5 MB NVM and 256 KB RAM, and an advanced high-performing distance ranging solution capable of mitigating the effects of multipath, delivering real-time distance estimation with up to 10cm accuracy. This solution is Metirionic’s Advanced Ranging Stack (MARS) and it outperforms traditional Phase-Based Ranging (PBR) and Round-Trip Time (RTT) approaches to fully unlock the potential of Bluetooth Channel Sounding. Metirionic also provides engineering services to ensure MARS is tuned precisely to customer needs.

"Metirionic’s MARS and the nRF54L15 is a great solution for customers seeking flexibility and performance in Bluetooth Channel Sounding," said Paal Kastnes, Nordic Technical Product Manager. "The nRF54L15 is designed for next-generation Bluetooth LE products, delivering performance communication and secure fine-ranging to help usher in the next phase of advanced IoT applications."

MARS is an advanced low power signal processing upper-layer software that can run seamlessly on Nordic’s nRF54L15 embedded MCU, on an external MCU or processor, or on a host PC to ensure precise, reliable and real-time ranging and location accuracy for industrial, IoT, RTLS, logistics, and secure access applications. Whether optimizing asset tracking in warehouses, enabling accurate keyless entry, or ensuring precise navigation for automated guided vehicles, Metirionic’s pioneering work over the last decade has helped ensure that MARS is built to meet the evolving demands of modern industries.

RTT, while useful, is highly susceptible to multipath interference, leading to significant outliers which degrade accuracy. PBR offers improvements over RTT but struggles in reflective environments. MARS provides a superior alternative to both by leveraging the full Channel Impulse Response (CIR) for highly accurate and reliable distance estimation while leveraging minimal hardware resources at the lowest possible power consumption. MARS supports large-scale deployments and is built to adapt to future Bluetooth developments, ensuring scalability and longevity.

"Our integration with nRF54L15 marks a pivotal step in making advanced Bluetooth ranging technology more accessible," said Dr. Attila Römer, Managing Director of Metirionic. "With the new evaluation kit and our engineering services, we empower developers to unlock the full potential of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, enabling applications that demand precise distance estimation and robust RTLS performance."

The DMK-54L Evaluation Kit enables developers to explore the capabilities of MARS in real-world scenarios, where users can measure precise distances, evaluate system performance across different environments, and unlock the potential of Channel Sounding in their own products. The DMK-54L is designed to be a powerful tool for testing, validating, and enabling high accuracy ranging applications. The DMK-54L is available now for purchase by emailing contact@metirionic.com, and a product brief that highlights key performance benchmarks is downloadable here.

Metirionic at Embedded World 2025

Metirionic at Embedded World 2025

Metirionic is showcasing their latest Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology and featuring the DMK-54L at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany from 11-13 March in stand 4-580. Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations showcasing superior multipath suppression and accuracy, and to see how MARS enables highly scalable and robust Bluetooth-based RTLS solutions. Visitors may pre-arrange a meeting by emailing contact@metirionic.com or just stop on by the booth.













About Metirionic

Metirionic specializes in high-accuracy wireless positioning and ranging solutions, developing proprietary and standard-compliant technologies for distance measurement, positioning, and RTLS applications. Its MARS platform enhances Bluetooth Channel Sounding by integrating advanced signal processing and multipath mitigation, setting new benchmarks for precision. More information available at www.metirionic.com.

© 2025 Metirionic GmbH. All rights reserved. The Bluetooth and Nordic Semiconductor word marks are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc and Nordic Semiconductor, Inc respectively. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

