Pulsar Fusion’s Sunbird Unveiled: Nuclear Powered Rocket to Slash Interplanetary Travel Times





BLETCHLEY, United Kingdom, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Fusion , developers of clean space propulsion systems and services through fusion, today announced the unveiling of Sunbird , a nuclear fusion rocket concept developed in complete secrecy over the past decade. Sunbird represents a significant leap in space propulsion technology, with the potential to dramatically shorten interplanetary travel times and continue to position the UK as a leader in space innovation and scientific excellence. Sunbird will be publicly unveiled for the first time at Space-Comm EXPO on March 11th at ExCeL London.

The Sunbird Migratory Transfer Vehicle is designed to cut mission times to Mars by half while offering a reusable, station-keeping capability for deep space operations. This entirely novel system, developed exclusively by Pulsar Fusion’s in-house team of scientists, showcases the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of nuclear fusion technology. A newly released video provides the first glimpse of Sunbird in action, illustrating how these fusion-powered craft can attach to large space vehicles and tow them vast distances.



Pulsar Fusion has a history of groundbreaking achievements in propulsion, including its 2023 UK Space Agency-funded work on integrated nuclear fission power systems for electric propulsion, developed in collaboration with leading institutions such as the Universities of Southampton and Cambridge. With Sunbird, Pulsar is reaffirming Britain’s role as a global hub for advanced space technology.





“I expect that, as of today, Sunbird is already being closely analysed by our global competitors,” said Richard Dinan, CEO of Pulsar Fusion. “Pulsar has built a reputation for delivering real technology—not just concepts. We have recently commissioned not one, but two of the largest space propulsion testing chambers in the UK, if not all of Europe. Pulsar is now an international space propulsion testing powerhouse, and we have ambitious plans to expand rapidly. We actively welcome visits from appropriate partners and prospective international clients and look forward to sharing more exciting developments we have in the pipeline.”

Pulsar Fusion is advancing towards in-orbit testing, with components of Sunbird’s power system set for demonstration later this year. The company aims to achieve nuclear fusion in space as early as 2027—an ambitious milestone that underscores the growing global interest in fusion-based propulsion. By maintaining a fleet of heavily shielded, fusion-powered spacecraft stationed in orbit, the Sunbird concept offers a scalable solution to support interplanetary missions for international partners.

About Pulsar Fusion Ltd.

Established in 2013 as Applied Fusion Systems, Pulsar Fusion develops hyper-fast space propulsion systems using nuclear fusion. Fusion offers the best alternative with sufficient exhaust speed and thrust to propel spacecraft beyond our solar system. In 2022, Pulsar Fusion was awarded funds from the UK Space Agency to conduct research into nuclear electric propulsion. Pulsar is creating an ecosystem of propulsion systems and services that advance the use of fusion as a near-limitless, clean energy source.

