Violets Kitchen Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violets Kitchen received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Based in Carol Stream, IL, Violets Kitchen serves as a lifeline for veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness. What began as a heartfelt initiative by Vietnam-era veteran Susan Fehling to provide meals out of her car has evolved into a comprehensive mobile emergency resource, offering not only food but also essential supplies to those in need.

Initially focused on feeding veterans, Violets Kitchen quickly expanded its mission after Susan realized the broader challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness. Recognizing the harsh realities of surviving Midwest winters on the streets, the organization acquired an RV, transforming it into a mobile distribution hub. This RV allows Violets Kitchen to deliver nutritious meals, clothing, and survival essentials directly to individuals at local shelters and on the streets, ensuring help reaches those who need it most.

“This has become something so much larger than we ever expected it to be in the beginning. Our mission now is to do what we can—we keep moving forward,” says Susan. Her unwavering dedication has turned a simple act of kindness into a vital community resource.

A key element of Violets Kitchen’s success is its ability to collaborate with other local organizations. By forming partnerships, they have expanded their reach and resources, addressing a wider range of needs. Beyond providing immediate relief, Violets Kitchen embodies a spirit of compassion and resilience. Susan’s passion for her mission is evident in every meal served, and every life touched. With a focus on restoring dignity and offering hope, the organization continues to make a profound impact, demonstrating the power of community-driven solutions to combat homelessness and hunger.

“We are happy to support Violets Kitchen and their commitment to providing compassion and vital resources to individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org